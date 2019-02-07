Harpoon Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (“Harpoon”), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,400,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $14.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Harpoon from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Harpoon, are expected to be $75.6 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on February 8, 2019 under the symbol "HARP." The offering is expected to close on February 12, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Harpoon has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 810,000 shares of common stock.

Citigroup and SVB Leerink are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity and Wedbush PacGrow are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on February 7, 2019. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from: Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (800) 831-9146; or SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132, or by e-mail at syndicate@svbleerink.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. T cell engagers are engineered proteins that direct a patient’s own T cells to kill target cells that express specific proteins, or antigens, carried by the target cells. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct™ (“TriTAC”), platform, Harpoon is developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, or TriTACs, initially focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005946/en/