Harpoon Therapeutics Expands Board of Directors

Life Sciences Veteran Scott Myers Appointed to the Board of Directors

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology company developing a new class of T cell engaging therapeutics, announced today that Scott Myers has joined the company’s Board of Directors. Myers is an accomplished biopharmaceutical executive with more than 20 years of industry experience in product commercialization and corporate transactions.

“I am delighted that Mr. Myers is joining the Harpoon board,” said Jerry McMahon, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer. “Scott brings decades of corporate, commercial and business development biopharmaceutical experience that will be advantageous as we advance our T cell engaging therapeutics through the clinic.”

Myers currently serves as an independent director and Chairman of the Board of Bioclin Therapeutics, a private biopharmaceutical company focused in metastatic bladder cancer. Previously, Myers was Chief Executive Officer, President and Director of Cascadian Therapeutics, a publicly traded oncology company acquired by Seattle Genetics (Nasdaq: SGEN) in March 2018. He has also held senior commercial operations, general management and information management positions for UCB SA, a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical company, and Johnson & Johnson. Myers earned his B.A. in biology from Northwestern University and his M.B.A. from the University of Chicago’s Graduate School of Business (Booth).

“I am excited to join Harpoon Therapeutics at this significant time of growth, as it readies its second program to enter the clinic,” said Myers. “I am impressed by both the company’s novel TriTAC™ platform which aims to redirect a patient’s own T cells to kill tumors, as an alternative to cellular therapy, and the breadth of its pipeline in a broad range of solid tumors.”

Earlier this month, Harpoon announced that it had treated its first patient with HPN424, the company’s first molecule targeting prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) in a Phase 1 trial of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) patients.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company founded by Patrick Baeuerle, Ph.D., a pioneer in the development of T cell engaging therapies, and MPM Capital. The company is focused on the discovery and development of novel T cell engaging biologics for the treatment of cancer. Harpoon Therapeutics created a novel T cell redirection platform called TriTAC (Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct) to unleash the targeted cell-killing properties of a patient's own immune system through T cell activation. This approach has been designed to potentially overcome the limitations of existing immunotherapies to penetrate tissues and extend serum exposure for superior efficacy in solid tumors. Harpoon Therapeutics is developing a robust pipeline of TriTAC candidates. The company has initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial for lead candidate HPN424, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeting TriTAC, and expects to file an investigational new drug application for HPN536, a mesothelin-targeting TriTAC soon. For more information, please visit www.harpoontx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005178/en/