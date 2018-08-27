Harpoon Therapeutics Expands Board of Directors

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology company developing a new
class of T cell engaging therapeutics, announced today that Scott Myers
has joined the company’s Board of Directors. Myers is an accomplished
biopharmaceutical executive with more than 20 years of industry
experience in product commercialization and corporate transactions.
“I am delighted that Mr. Myers is joining the Harpoon board,” said Jerry
McMahon, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer. “Scott brings
decades of corporate, commercial and business development
biopharmaceutical experience that will be advantageous as we advance our
T cell engaging therapeutics through the clinic.”
Myers currently serves as an independent director and Chairman of the
Board of Bioclin Therapeutics, a private biopharmaceutical company
focused in metastatic bladder cancer. Previously, Myers was Chief
Executive Officer, President and Director of Cascadian Therapeutics, a
publicly traded oncology company acquired by Seattle Genetics (Nasdaq:
SGEN) in March 2018. He has also held senior commercial operations,
general management and information management positions for UCB SA, a
Belgium-based biopharmaceutical company, and Johnson & Johnson. Myers
earned his B.A. in biology from Northwestern University and his M.B.A.
from the University of Chicago’s Graduate School of Business (Booth).
“I am excited to join Harpoon Therapeutics at this significant time of
growth, as it readies its second program to enter the clinic,” said
Myers. “I am impressed by both the company’s novel TriTAC™ platform
which aims to redirect a patient’s own T cells to kill tumors, as an
alternative to cellular therapy, and the breadth of its pipeline in a
broad range of solid tumors.”
Earlier this month, Harpoon announced that it had treated its first
patient with HPN424, the company’s first molecule targeting
prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) in a Phase 1 trial of
metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) patients.
About Harpoon Therapeutics
Harpoon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company founded
by Patrick Baeuerle, Ph.D., a pioneer in the development of T cell
engaging therapies, and MPM Capital. The company is focused on the
discovery and development of novel T cell engaging biologics for the
treatment of cancer. Harpoon Therapeutics created a novel T cell
redirection platform called TriTAC (Tri-specific T cell Activating
Construct) to unleash the targeted cell-killing properties of a
patient's own immune system through T cell activation. This approach has
been designed to potentially overcome the limitations of existing
immunotherapies to penetrate tissues and extend serum exposure for
superior efficacy in solid tumors. Harpoon Therapeutics is developing a
robust pipeline of TriTAC candidates. The company has initiated a Phase
1 clinical trial for lead candidate HPN424, a prostate-specific membrane
antigen (PSMA)-targeting TriTAC, and expects to file an investigational
new drug application for HPN536, a mesothelin-targeting TriTAC soon. For
more information, please visit www.harpoontx.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005178/en/