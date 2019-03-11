Log in
Harrington Discovery Institute : at University Hospitals Opens Call for 2020 Harrington Scholar-Innovator Award

03/11/2019

CLEVELAND, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harrington Scholar-Innovator Award offers inventive physician-scientists the resources to advance their discoveries into medicines. Up to 12 applicants will be selected to receive:

  • $100,000 guaranteed; opportunity to qualify for up to $700,000
  • Drug development and project management support through the Harrington Discovery Institute's Innovation Support Center 

The competition is open to physician-scientists at accredited academic medical centers, research institutions and universities in the United States and Canada. Selection criteria include innovation, creativity and potential for impact on human health. Applicants must have a doctorate in medicine and demonstrate exceptional promise. Award recipients will be selected by the Harrington Discovery Institute's Scientific Advisory Board and announced in December 2019. Award recipients (and their institutions) retain the intellectual property rights for their work.

The deadline to submit a Full Application is May 3, 2019 at 11:59 PM Eastern Daylight Time. A Letter of Intent is not required.

Previous Harrington Scholar-Innovators have shared their experiences and the impact the program has had on their drug discoveries. View videos.

Learn more and apply at www.HarringtonDiscovery.org/Grant.

About Harrington Discovery Institute

The Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals in Cleveland, OH – part of The Harrington Project for Discovery & Development – aims to advance medicine and society by enabling our nation's most inventive scientists to turn their discoveries into medicines that improve human health. The institute was created in 2012 with a $50 million founding gift from the Harrington family and instantiates the commitment they share with University Hospitals to a Vision for a 'Better World'.

About The Harrington Project for Discovery & Development

The Harrington Project for Discovery & Development (The Harrington Project), founded in late February 2012 by the Harrington Family and University Hospitals of Cleveland, is a $300 million national initiative built to bridge the translational valley of death. It includes the Harrington Discovery Institute and BioMotiv, a for-profit, mission-aligned drug development company that accelerates early discovery into pharma pipelines.

For more information, visit: HarringtonDiscovery.org.

About University Hospitals

UH's vision is "Advancing the science of health and the art of compassion," and its mission: "To Heal. To Teach. To Discover."  Follow UH on Facebook @UniversityHospitals and Twitter @UHhospitals. For more information, go to UHhospitals.org.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harrington-discovery-institute-at-university-hospitals-opens-call-for-2020-harrington-scholar-innovator-award-300810157.html

SOURCE Harrington Discovery Institute


