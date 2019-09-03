Log in
Harrison Poultry : Remembers Life and Contributions of Curtis Pruett

09/03/2019 | 03:24pm EDT

Harrison Poultry is saddened to announce the death of Curtis Pruett, who passed away at age 90 on Friday, August 30, 2019. Mr. Pruett became Harrison Poultry’s first employee in July, 1959, and served as the company’s Chief Financial Officer for more than 50 years until he retired in February, 2010. He was a trusted, lifelong friend of Harrison Poultry’s founder R. Harold Harrison.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190903005842/en/

Mr. Curtis Pruett, who passed away Friday, August 30, at age 90, will be deeply missed by all at Harrison Poultry who had the privilege of working with him. (Photo: Business Wire)

Those at Harrison Poultry who had the privilege of working with Curtis will deeply miss him. He was well respected by all who knew him — not only for his financial expertise but also for his kind, humble and gentle demeanor. Mr. Pruett’s friendly smile was recognized throughout the community.

Mr. Harrison often said he trusted Mr. Pruett with his finances more than he trusted himself and once noted that he owed more of his success to Curtis than to anyone. Mr. Harrison appointed Mr. Pruett and his wife Virginia to the Board of Directors for The Luther and Susie Harrison Foundation, named for Mr. Harrison’s parents. Mr. Pruett was a committed and loyal lifetime member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church and worked with Mr. Harrison to oversee the building of the existing church facilities.

About Harrison Poultry

Harrison Poultry, Inc. is an important integrator and processor of broilers. In 1958, the late R. Harold Harrison, one of the U.S. poultry industry’s original leaders, founded the company in Bethlehem, Georgia. Since its founding, Harrison Poultry has led the way for the development of today’s sophisticated structure that provides, safe, affordable, nutritious, convenient and tasty poultry.


© Business Wire 2019
