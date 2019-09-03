Harrison Poultry : Remembers Life and Contributions of Curtis Pruett

Harrison Poultry is saddened to announce the death of Curtis Pruett, who passed away at age 90 on Friday, August 30, 2019. Mr. Pruett became Harrison Poultry’s first employee in July, 1959, and served as the company’s Chief Financial Officer for more than 50 years until he retired in February, 2010. He was a trusted, lifelong friend of Harrison Poultry’s founder R. Harold Harrison.

Those at Harrison Poultry who had the privilege of working with Curtis will deeply miss him. He was well respected by all who knew him — not only for his financial expertise but also for his kind, humble and gentle demeanor. Mr. Pruett’s friendly smile was recognized throughout the community.

Mr. Harrison often said he trusted Mr. Pruett with his finances more than he trusted himself and once noted that he owed more of his success to Curtis than to anyone. Mr. Harrison appointed Mr. Pruett and his wife Virginia to the Board of Directors for The Luther and Susie Harrison Foundation, named for Mr. Harrison’s parents. Mr. Pruett was a committed and loyal lifetime member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church and worked with Mr. Harrison to oversee the building of the existing church facilities.

