Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery Brings New Choices, Challenges and Couture with February Sidequest, the Celestial Ball

02/08/2019 | 06:01am EST

New special adventure gives players the chance to participate in a highly anticipated Hogwarts social event

Jam City:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190208005009/en/

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery Celestial Ball (Graphic: Business Wire)

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery Celestial Ball (Graphic: Business Wire)

   

Who:

Jam City, a Los Angeles-based mobile games studio, in partnership with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment’s Portkey Games, a label dedicated to creating new Wizarding World mobile and videogame experiences that place the player at the center of their own adventure, inspired by J.K. Rowling’s original stories.

 

What:

This February, in the mobile game, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, Hogwarts is abuzz with the social event of the season – the Celestial Ball! In this special adventure, fourth-year players and above can participate in the after-class planning and preparations for this first formal dance. Maneuvering a host of choices and social situations, players will partner with their peers in an effort to make the event a resounding, resplendent success!
 
In the quest, players will help other Hogwarts classmates with their own Celestial Ball aspirations. For example, the popular Hufflepuff Penny hopes to head the Decorating Committee, but the devious duo of Merula and Ismelda have set their sights on sabotage. Meanwhile, introverted classmates like Rowan require makeover tips and pep talks, to put their best foot forward at the dance.
 
Before the grand event, players can visit the Great Hall to mingle with classmates like Tulip, Barnaby, Rowan, Ben, Merula, Penny and others, and choose a friend to invite to the ball. With the sidequest all but complete, players will be able to choose their own outfit for the ball from a selection of looks curated by fashion-forward Ravenclaw, Andre.
 

Quote:

“Life at Hogwarts is filled with classes, studies, extra-curricular activities – but also social events and celebrations,” said Michael Brozman, Sr. Director of Product at Jam City. “We’re thrilled to introduce the Celestial Ball time-limited sidequest this February, giving players the opportunity to explore the excitement, choices and camaraderie of a Hogwarts school dance.”
 

Background:

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is the first mobile game where players can create their own character and experience life as a Hogwarts student. In the narrative adventure with RPG elements, players will create a personalized student avatar, attend classes, learn magical skills, and form friendships or rivalries with other students. In the game, players make pivotal decisions that influence their character’s story arc at Hogwarts. The game features a new encounter system where player decisions and actions impact their quests, allowing Harry Potter fans to create their own legacy as a witch or wizard.

 

For more details on Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery and to connect with other fans, visit www.facebook.com/HPHogwartsMystery/, www.twitter.com/HogwartsMystery, and for more information visit www.HarryPotterHogwartsMystery.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
