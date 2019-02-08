Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery Brings New Choices, Challenges and Couture with February Sidequest, the Celestial Ball

Jam City:
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery Celestial Ball (Graphic: Business Wire)
Who:
Jam
City, a Los Angeles-based mobile games studio, in partnership
with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment’s Portkey Games, a
label dedicated to creating new Wizarding World mobile and
videogame experiences that place the player at the center of their
own adventure, inspired by J.K. Rowling’s original stories.
What:
This February, in the mobile game, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery,
Hogwarts is abuzz with the social event of the season – the
Celestial Ball! In this special adventure, fourth-year players and
above can participate in the after-class planning and preparations
for this first formal dance. Maneuvering a host of choices and
social situations, players will partner with their peers in an
effort to make the event a resounding, resplendent success!
In the quest, players will help other Hogwarts classmates with their
own Celestial Ball aspirations. For example, the popular Hufflepuff
Penny hopes to head the Decorating Committee, but the devious duo of
Merula and Ismelda have set their sights on sabotage. Meanwhile,
introverted classmates like Rowan require makeover tips and pep
talks, to put their best foot forward at the dance.
Before the grand event, players can visit the Great Hall to mingle
with classmates like Tulip, Barnaby, Rowan, Ben, Merula, Penny and
others, and choose a friend to invite to the ball. With the
sidequest all but complete, players will be able to choose their own
outfit for the ball from a selection of looks curated by
fashion-forward Ravenclaw, Andre.
Quote:
“Life at Hogwarts is filled with classes, studies, extra-curricular
activities – but also social events and celebrations,” said Michael
Brozman, Sr. Director of Product at Jam City. “We’re thrilled to
introduce the Celestial Ball time-limited sidequest this February,
giving players the opportunity to explore the excitement, choices
and camaraderie of a Hogwarts school dance.”
Background:
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is the first mobile
game where players can create their own character and experience
life as a Hogwarts student. In the narrative adventure with RPG
elements, players will create a personalized student avatar,
attend classes, learn magical skills, and form friendships or
rivalries with other students. In the game, players make pivotal
decisions that influence their character’s story arc at Hogwarts.
The game features a new encounter system where player decisions
and actions impact their quests, allowing Harry Potter fans to
create their own legacy as a witch or wizard.
For more details on Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery and to
connect with other fans, visit www.facebook.com/HPHogwartsMystery/,
www.twitter.com/HogwartsMystery,
and for more information visit www.HarryPotterHogwartsMystery.com/.
