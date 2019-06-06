Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Harry Rauner and Kate Carr to lead National Capital Bank of Washington's Board as Chairman and Vice Chair

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 02:34pm EDT

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Capital Bank of Washington (NCB) announced today that Harold C. (Harry) Rauner has been elected Chairman and Kathleen W. (Kate) Carr Vice Chair of its Board of Directors. 

National Capital Bank of Washington (PRNewsfoto/The National Capital Bank of Wa)

Elected to the board in January 2018, Harry and Kate have served on various committees, including the Loan and Investment Committee, Audit Committee, Corporate Governance Committee and Risk Committee.  Each are seasoned local community bankers, well-respected in the industry and community with significant expertise in business development, strategic and tactical planning, as well as regulatory relations and compliance.  In addition, both are civic leaders serving as board members for chambers of commerce, business concerns, as well as charitable organizations. 

Harry, a graduate and prominent alumnus of George Mason University, serves on the Dean's Council for its School of Business.  He is a former director of the Reston Chamber of Commerce, The Potomac Conservancy and The Rotary Club of Dunn Loring/Merrifield.  He is also a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Dulles Chamber of Commerce. Kate is a former chair and board member for the District of Columbia Chamber of Commerce; she served as a member of the Greater Washington Board of Trade, the Board of Washington Trustees for the Federal City Council and a three-year term as Director of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.  She is currently chair of the Chevy Chase Land Company. 

"Harry and Kate's commercial banking experience and reputation in the industry are invaluable as the Bank executes its strategic plan for growth in the Washington Metro market." said Randy Anderson, President and CEO of National Capital Bank. "Additionally, their leadership and strong records of community engagement align with the values of our company."

The National Capital Bank of Washington was founded in 1889 and is Washington's Oldest Bank. NCB is headquartered on Capitol Hill with branch locations in the Friendship Heights community of Northwest DC and the Courthouse neighborhood of Arlington, VA.  We also operate residential mortgage and commercial lending offices and a wealth management services division. From personal checking accounts and sophisticated treasury management solutions for businesses, to robust online and mobile banking and remote deposit capture, merchant processing and top-rated personal service, NCB is well-positioned to serve the banking needs of those in our community.  For more information about NCB, visit www.nationalcapitalbank.com  The Bank trades under the symbol NACB.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harry-rauner-and-kate-carr-to-lead-national-capital-bank-of-washingtons-board-as-chairman-and-vice-chair-300863547.html

SOURCE The National Capital Bank of Washington


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:53pRobotics Summit & Expo Comes to Silicon Valley in June 2020
BU
02:52pU S PHYSICAL THERAPY INC /NV : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:52pPurdue Pharma Announces First Participant Enrolled in Clinical Study Assessing Nalmefene HCl Injection for the Emergency Treatment of Known or Suspected Opioid Overdose
BU
02:51pEXCLUSIVE : FedEx to hire 700 flexible rural and residential drivers
RE
02:49pBIDTELLECT : 's Answer for Growing Advertiser Demand is Major Infrastructure Environment Overhaul
BU
02:48pAFCON 2019 : No Ghanaian referee for 2019 AFCON
AQ
02:47pOntario's abrupt move to end beer sales contract threatens investments
RE
02:47pCambridge-Lee Holdings Consolidated Results of Operations for FY 2018
BU
02:46pBARNES & NOBLE : Elliott Management nearing deal to buy Barnes & Noble - WSJ
RE
02:44pJEFF BEZOS : Amazon CEO Bezos says robotic hands ready for prime time in next 10 years
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About