Hart Dairy : Successfully Closes Its Planned $10 Million Seed Round to Pioneer the 100% Free-Range, Grass-Fed Dairy Movement in America

Hart Dairy receives increased capital from reputable institutions to support premium product growth and innovation

Hart Dairy, the ethically-driven, largest single-source producer of 100% free-range, grass-fed milk in America, is proud to announce that it has successfully closed its planned $10 million seed round to catalyze the long-term growth of the company. The funding round was led by Sydney-based Alium Capital to enable Hart Dairy’s growth in America and Asia. Hart Dairy will deploy the capital to further expand their premium and better-for-you dairy product offerings, increase production capabilities and continue the innovation of their forward-thinking and industry-leading animal welfare practices.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190606005027/en/

Hart Dairy, the ethically-driven, largest single-source producer of 100% free-range, grass-fed milk in America, announces that it has successfully closed its planned $10 million seed round to catalyze the long-term growth of the company. (Photo: Business Wire)

“This significant influx of new capital is a clear validation of how we see free-range, grass-fed milk emerging in America,” said Hart Dairy Chief Executive Officer Tim Connell. “With consumers’ paradigm shift toward better-for-you products and our recent Certified Humane® certification for the farms we care for most, we believe we are on the right trajectory. Having a world-class organization such as Alium Capital in our corner is a huge endorsement for Hart Dairy as we continue to grow and pioneer the 100% free-range, grass-fed movement for our cherished consumers.”

“We were very impressed with Hart Dairy’s exceptional operation, along with their ability to recognize and fill this significant gap in the dairy market,” said Alium Director Jason Rich. “We were also attracted by the team’s ability to scale quickly and, most importantly, they have the expert management team in place to execute appropriately to achieve success in this category.”

This announcement is on the heels of Hart Dairy’s recent news that it was named as the first and only pasteurized dairy cow operation in America to earn the Certified Humane® designation from Humane Farm Animal Care (HFAC), which is considered the most stringent animal welfare standard globally. HFAC is the leading international nonprofit certification program whose mission is to improve the lives of farm animals and drive consumer demand for kinder and more responsible farm animal practices. For more information, visit here.

About Hart Dairy

Hart Dairy has redefined the grass-fed dairy standard through its production of premium “Grass 365” dairy products, including fresh milk, yogurt, cheese and butter varieties. Located near Augusta, Georgia, Hart Dairy sits on more than 4,000 acres of pristine farmland and is the largest single-source producer of 100% free-range, grass-fed milk in North America. The farm boasts more than 3,500 happy cows that roam free, are never confined and are grass-fed 365 days a year in a certified, non-GMO environment. Under the direction of Dr. Richard Watson, a pioneer in world-class grazing and pasture-based techniques, Hart Dairy passionately combines animal welfare and better-for-you dairy products with truly free-range, grass-fed cows. For more information, visit www.hartdairy.com.

About Alium Capital

Alium Capital is a fund that invests in both private and public companies with a particular focus on providing later stage funding to those companies intending to list on the ASX in the future. Alium places a heavy emphasis on management and financial metrics to invest in businesses that can grow into meaningful enterprises with global reach. In particular, Alium will typically look to invest in high-growth, high-margin companies that demonstrate a competitive edge in both innovation and disruption. For more information, visit www.aliumcap.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190606005027/en/