Hartford Funds : Launches National “Human-Centric Spotlight” Campaign to Recognize Financial Professionals Who Go Beyond the Numbers

Hartford Funds today announced a new initiative, “Human-Centric Spotlight,” to recognize financial professionals who go above-and-beyond for their clients and in their communities. In partnership with InvestmentNews, the quarterly spotlight will celebrate unsung financial professionals who are delivering unprecedented service and value through unique, client-first offerings. These stories will be shared through video interviews and written profiles.

“Hartford Funds is built around the core belief that our business is about more than numbers,” said Marty Swanson, Chief Marketing Officer at Hartford Funds. “The Human-Centric Spotlight initiative personifies our mission, highlighting financial professionals who strive to transcend traditional, quantitative industry benchmarks. We strongly believe that financial professionals who are dedicated to human-centric investing deserve to have their stories told.”

“The most successful financial professionals today are spending their time focused on clients,” said Matt Ackermann, Director of Multimedia at InvestmentNews, who is producing the project. “We’re excited to partner with Hartford Funds to showcase and profile financial professionals who go the extra mile for clients who are under-appreciated or underserved.”

For the inaugural Spotlight, Hartford Funds features Bill Simonet, Managing Principal at Simonet Financial Group in Kyle, Texas. Mr. Simonet learned the value of financial planning after his first tour in Iraq. Inspired by his personal experiences, he places special emphasis on helping veterans manage their financial lives. For more information on Mr. Simonet, see the inaugural Human-Centric Spotlight.

To be considered for recognition, nominations can be submitted via the Human-Centric Spotlight nomination form. InvestmentNews will evaluate nominees on a quarterly basis.

About Hartford Funds

Founded in 1996, Hartford Funds is a leading asset manager, which provides mutual funds, ETFs, and 529 college savings plans. Using its human-centric investing approach, Hartford Funds creates strategies and tools designed to address the needs and wants of investors. Leveraging partnerships with leading experts, Hartford Funds delivers insight into the latest demographic trends and investor behavior.

The firm’s line-up includes more than 50 mutual funds in a variety of styles and asset classes, as well as a variety of multifactor and active ETFs. Its mutual funds (with the exception of certain fund of funds) are sub-advised by Wellington Management or Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. The strategic beta ETFs offered by Hartford Funds are designed to help address investors’ evolving needs by leveraging a unique risk-optimized approach, which identifies risks within each asset class and then deliberately and systematically re-allocates capital toward risks more likely to enhance return potential. Excluding affiliated funds of funds, as of June 30, 2019, Hartford Funds Management Company, LLC and its wholly owned subsidiary, Lattice Strategies LLC, had approximately $121.3 billion in discretionary and non-discretionary assets under management. For more information about our investment family, visit http://www.hartfordfunds.com.

