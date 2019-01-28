Hartree Partners and Oaktree Funds Announce Formation of Bulk Liquid Terminal Platform with an up to $735 Million Equity Commitment

Hartree Partners LP (“Hartree”) and funds managed by Oaktree Capital
Management, L.P. (“Oaktree”) today announced that they have formed a
liquids storage, terminaling and logistics platform company, Hartree
Bulk Storage, LLC, with an initial equity commitment of up to $735
million. Headquartered in New York, Hartree Bulk Storage intends to
capitalize on the strong global demand for bulk liquids storage
infrastructure via mergers and acquisitions, greenfield projects and
joint venture partnerships. The newly formed platform will provide
independent solutions to refiners, petrochemical manufacturers,
marketers and producers of crude oil, refined products, NGLs and other
bulk liquids.
Hartree and Oaktree began their successful partnership in early 2015,
when Oaktree funds purchased Hess Corporation’s stake in Hess Energy
Trading Company. Hartree Bulk Storage expands their partnership and
provides a dedicated platform to take advantage of Hartree’s 20+ years
of experience in the oil and refined products markets by developing safe
and reliable storage solutions that offer flexible, multimodal
connectivity for its customers.
“Hartree’s deep understanding of the energy supply chain and local
market dynamics, coupled with its ability to identify future market
trends, will guide the ability of Hartree Bulk Storage to provide
superior connectivity and optionality to its customers,” said Guy
Merison, Hartree’s co-founder. “Over the past two decades, Hartree has
consistently utilized storage solutions for its trading business, and we
believe that in partnership with Oaktree funds, Hartree Bulk Storage can
develop a network of storage facilities with strategic importance to its
customers.”
“Oaktree is very pleased to expand our partnership with Hartree. Our
shared vision and common investing principles have generated attractive
returns at Hartree over the past four years,” said Rajath Shourie,
Managing Director at Oaktree. “We are excited to build an integrated
bulk storage and logistics solutions provider that leverages the unique
market perspective of a commodity merchant.”
About Hartree
Hartree is a global merchant commodities firm specializing in energy and
its associated industries. Formed in 1997, the firm now has 10 offices
around the world and focuses on identifying value in the production,
refinement, transportation and consumption of tradable commodities and
anticipating opportunities in the supply chain where they may be under-
or over-valued. The firm is owned by its founding partners and senior
managers and Oaktree funds. For additional information, please visit
Hartree’s website at www.hartreepartners.com.
About Oaktree
Oaktree is a leader among global investment managers specializing in
alternative investments, with $124 billion in assets under management as
of September 30, 2018. The firm emphasizes an opportunistic,
value-oriented and risk-controlled approach to investments in credit,
private equity, real assets and listed equities. The firm has over 900
employees and offices in 18 cities worldwide. For additional
information, please visit Oaktree’s website at www.oaktreecapital.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005150/en/