Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport : is First International Airport in U.S. to Achieve Prestigious ISO 55001 Certification for Asset Management

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, already the world’s
busiest and most efficient airport, recently became the first
international airport in North and South America to achieve ISO 55001
certification for Asset Management System (AMS). At an October award
ceremony, Atlanta Airlines Terminal Corporation CEO and President, Dr.
Kofi Smith, was presented the certification by ABS-QE, the first and
only global certification body accredited by the ANSI-ASQ National
Accreditation Board.
Defining the fundamentals required for businesses to proactively and
cost-effectively manage the lifecycle of their assets from acquisition
to decommission, ISO 55001 became a new international standard for AMS
in 2014 and enjoys a strong presence in Asia and Europe, with a growing
presence in the Middle East. However, the certification is rare in the
Western Hemisphere.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is the first
international airport in the Americas and the third organization in
North America to earn the designation. “In the busy, day-to-day world of
the airport that never sleeps, higher-level strategy and responses can
get lost,” said Donna Ahlrich, Continuous Improvement Industrial
engineer at the Atlanta Airlines Terminal Corporation (AATC). “Working
to achieve ISO 55001 has given us the tools to be proactive rather than
reactive. We will use this certification to continue to commit to
delivering world-class facility services to maintain our airport’s
reputation as one of the world’s best-maintained passenger terminal
complexes in the world.”
The ISO 55001 certification requires businesses to manage the risks
associated with ownership of assets and improve quality assurance for
customers and regulators. It can also provide confidence for new
business acquisitions, supporting international business growth. For
travelers, ISO 55001 certification ensures a consistent customer
experience through the levels of service delivered to them through the
reliability of the asset portfolio. It reveals dedication to delivering
an outstanding passenger experience through best-in-class asset
management practices.
A privately-held corporation since 1979, AATC is an airline-owned and
controlled management team, established to deliver the most efficient
and cost-effective airport operation and maintenance services in the
industry. In 2015, AATC’s business partner MOPAC Plant and Building
Services brought the certification to Dr. Smith’s attention. AATC
partnered with operations and maintenance service partner Jacobs
Engineering Group Inc. to begin AATC’s ISO journey.
Ahlrich was hired to support the certification process: “Any ISO
implementation first and foremost requires total commitment from
executive leadership. Our CEO, Dr. Smith, who we refer to as our head
coach, made this program a top priority.”
“On a daily basis, the team members of AATC hold themselves accountable
to our tagline – Delivering Excellence and Exceeding Expectations,” Dr.
Smith added.
AATC is instrumental in providing outstanding facility services to
maintain the airport’s 7.2-million square feet of interior space and
base building systems. Earning the prestigious ISO 55001 certification,
a certification that has been awarded to only seven other international
airports globally, means AATC can manage its system, processes and
procedures more efficiently. This ensures that the more than 100 million
airline passengers – more than 270,000 daily – that travel through the
airport, and the 63,000 airport employees that serve them, are more
comfortable.
The keys to success were understanding every employee has a stake in its
Asset Management System, continual improvement of processes and improved
relations with service partners. Achieving ISO 55001 is now the
foundation for AATC’s future. With ISO 55001 ingrained into the work
culture, AATC can efficiently and effectively improve management of
assets, plan for successful expansion and pursue additional ISO
certifications.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005938/en/