Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Harvard, Levi Strauss, U.S. think tank in blockchain tie-up on worker welfare

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 11:32am EST
FILE PHOTO: The label of a Levi's denim jacket of U.S. company Levi Strauss is photographed at a denim store in Frankfurt

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Harvard University's public health graduate school, U.S. think-tank New America, and American apparel company Levi Strauss & Co announced on Thursday a collaboration to develop a blockhain-based system designed to replace outside auditors of factory health and safety with self-reporting by workers.

Three factories in Mexico producing goods for Levi Strauss and employing 5,000 workers will be the first to use the blockchain-powered survey in 2019.

Blockchain, which first emerged as the system powering bitcoin, is a shared database maintained by a network of computers connected to the internet.

New York-based Consensys will provide the project's blockchain solution.

Essentially, the plan is to put an annual worker survey on the blockchain in what the participants called a crucial first step in transparent evaluation of working conditions in factories.

The project is funded through a grant from the U.S. State Department.

"Providing a secure, standardized, auditable, and transparent platform through which worker survey data can be aggregated and analyzed will be possible with this solution," said Tomicah Tillemann, founder of the Blockchain Trust Accelerator (BTA) at New America in a statement.

The blockchain-based survey will use an index developed by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Harvard University's public health graduate school.

"What this means is that the results will never be manipulated," Allison Price, BTA executive director, told Reuters in an interview.

"For the last 25 years, work in supply chains has been monitored mainly by audits," said Dr. Eileen McNeely, director of Harvard T.H. Chan's Sustainability and Health Initiative for NetPositive Enterprise.

McNeely said this system alone is not effective. 

"A distributed system of inquiry on the blockchain that goes right to the source (workers) offers a new solution," she added.

The project's first pilot will be tested in factories in Mexico in the second quarter of 2019, with another pilot slated in 2020.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:10pStocks weak, bonds up after ECB, U.S.-China trade talk
RE
11:54aDAVOS 2019 : Chancellor's speech at the CBI's British business leaders lunch
PU
11:51aOil steady as U.S. gasoline glut offsets Venezuela turmoil
RE
11:49aGrowth in Manufacturing Activity Slows in January -- Kansas City Fed
DJ
11:47aEuropean bond yields and shares slip as ECB's Draghi signals downside growth risk
RE
11:45aU.S. labor market remains strong, economy slowing
RE
11:36aTEXT-Statement from the ECB following policy meeting
RE
11:36aMexico's January Inflation Unaffected by Gasoline Shortages--Update
DJ
11:32aHarvard, Levi Strauss, U.S. think tank in blockchain tie-up on worker welfare
RE
11:28aSouth African rand firms; Vodacom slumps on revenue slowdown
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Chip supplier TI misses revenue estimates as Chinese demand dips
2German finance ministry in talks with Commerzbank, Cerberus - FAZ
3PREMIER OIL : PREMIER OIL : Block 7 Zama appraisal success
4FLYBE GROUP PLC : FLYBE : Overview of offer to shareholders
5STMICROELECTRONICS : STMICROELECTRONICS: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.