Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Landmark Health Collaborate to Bring In-Home Medical Care and Coordination to Complex Patients

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Landmark Health (Landmark), an industry leader of in-home medical care, have entered into an agreement to offer a new care coordination program for chronically ill Medicare Advantage members with complex health and social needs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190723005192/en/

The Landmark program brings care to high-need patients where they reside, treating the whole patient with a dedicated focus on long-term outcomes. Their physicians and advanced practice providers (Complexivists®) bring medical, behavioral and palliative care to patients through routine and urgent house call visits. These providers are supported by a local multidisciplinary team – including behavioral health clinicians, pharmacist, nurse, social workers and dietitian – who provide education, support and care over the phone and in the home.

“In collaboration with Landmark Health, Harvard Pilgrim will further advance its whole person, complex care coordination services for members with special health care needs and guide them to better health outcomes,” said Michael Carson, president and CEO of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. “Harvard Pilgrim understands that one size does not fit all when it comes to helping members with complex care conditions. Landmark’s proactive care coordination augments Harvard Pilgrim’s multifaceted efforts to bring high-quality care directly to where it best benefits its members.”

“House calls give our providers quality time with patients to develop relationships, trust and insights inside the home that allow us to tailor proactive care to their unique health situations,” states Dr. Michael Le, Chief Medical Officer and co-founder at Landmark. “Landmark is excited to deepen our roots and serve more patients in Massachusetts.”

A key driver of patient health outcomes is a high level of coordination with patients’ regular doctors, specialists and caregivers, as well as community services. Landmark’s in-home care is supplemental and designed for those with complex health needs due to multiple chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, and cancer. This highly collaborative and holistic approach to care is driving real results for Landmark’s patients nationally, including a 28 percent decrease in hospitalizations and a 39 percent reduction in emergency room visits.1

The program is voluntary and offered at no cost to eligible Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Medicare Advantage members who have multiple chronic conditions, living in the following Massachusetts counties: Middlesex, Worcester, Suffolk, Norfolk, Essex, Bristol, and Plymouth.

About Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

Harvard Pilgrim and its family of companies provide health benefit plans, programs and services to more than 3 million customers in New England and beyond. A leading not-for-profit health services company, we guide our members – and the communities we serve – to better health.

Founded by doctors 50 years ago, we’re building on our legacy. In partnership with our expansive network of doctors and hospitals, we’re improving health outcomes and lowering costs through clinical quality and innovative care management.

Our commitment to the communities we serve is driven by the passion of the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation. Through its work, low- and moderate-income families are gaining greater access to fresh, affordable food — a cornerstone to better health and well-being.

To learn more about Harvard Pilgrim, visit harvardpilgrim.org.

About Landmark

Landmark Health and its affiliated medical groups (Landmark) partner with health plans and delivery systems to bring patient-centric, in-home care to complex and chronically ill populations. The company bears risk for more than 97,000 lives across 13 states. Landmark provides access to care 24/7 to patients and their families. Its value-based model relies on fully-employed, local multidisciplinary care teams to help drive long-term outcomes for patients by bringing medical, behavioral, social and palliative care to individuals, where they reside and when they need it. Landmark is bringing back the house call. Learn more at www.landmarkhealth.org.

1 For Landmark patients in the first six months of engagement compared to the trend in utilization for statistically matched non-engaged patients. Chu, Lihao. A House-Call program that reduces unnecessary variation in utilization and spending among patients with poly chronic conditions. Academy Health Annual Research Meeting, June 25 2018, Seattle, WA. Unpublished conference paper. Landmark Health, LLC, Huntington Beach, 2018. Print.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190723005192/en/