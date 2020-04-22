Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Harvard says may not seek $8.6 million stimulus allocation after Trump complaint

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 03:24pm EDT
U.S. President Trump leads the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington

Harvard University said on Wednesday it may not seek $8.6 million (7 million pounds) in coronavirus stimulus money after an outcry led by U.S. President Donald Trump, who questioned whether the elite school needed the money.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts, university said on Tuesday it intended to use the money for direct assistance to needy students, but modified its position on Wednesday.

"Harvard has not applied for or received any funds from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund," it said in a statement.

"We continue to review the additional guidance from the Department of Education related to the Fund and will make a determination as to whether we will seek to access the allocation that was made to Harvard by statute."

At a press briefing on Tuesday, Trump cited Harvard's ample endowment - worth nearly $41 billion - as the reason why it should not have the money.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos piled on pressure in a statement on Wednesday.

"Schools with large endowments should not apply for funds so more can be given to students who need support the most. It's also important for Congress to change the law to make sure no more taxpayer funds go to elite, wealthy institutions," she said.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Richard Chang)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:49pSecurities group asks SEC to intervene for brokers in audit-trail database fight
RE
03:44pCANADA'S EXPORT AGENCY WILL BACKSTOP BANK ENERGY LOANS : document
RE
03:24pHarvard says may not seek $8.6 million stimulus allocation after Trump complaint
RE
03:16pIMF sees $50 billion in current demand for new short-term liquidity line
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:11pSaudi Arabia to boost borrowing as oil glut weighs on virus-hit economy
RE
03:06pMoney Migrant Workers Send Home Is Set to Tumble During Coronavirus Crisis, Says World Bank
DJ
03:03pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON ENERGY AND NATURAL RESOUR : Murkowski Joins Colleagues in Urging Loans to Protect American Energy Jobs
PU
03:03pPrime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's telephone conversation with Vice President of the Republic of Turkey Fuat Oktay
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : 'A DISASTER': Roche CEO's verdict on some COVID-19 antibody tests
2BIOGEN INC. : BIOGEN : delays Alzheimer's drug filing plans, shares fall 11%
3AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. : THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Aytu BioScienc..
4BRENT : Brent crude rebounds from more-than 20-year low; U.S. oil up 20% in wild trade
5BNP PARIBAS : Europe's banks brace for bad debt build up from coronavirus crisis

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group