Harvest, Experienced and Trusted Multi-State Cannabis Company, Opens First Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Berks County, Pennsylvania

Harvest
Enterprises Inc. (Harvest), a vertically integrated cannabis company
with one of the largest footprints in the U.S., announced it received
approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Health to open the first
medical marijuana dispensary in Berks County, Pennsylvania. On October 4
at 12:00 p.m., Harvest began servicing Pennsylvania medical marijuana
patients at 3225 N 5th Street Highway Suite 1, Reading, Pennsylvania,
19605.
“With the opening of our Reading dispensary, patients and caregivers
will no longer have to drive an hour or more to reach a dispensary,”
said Steve White, founder and CEO of Harvest. “Our experienced staff and
medical professionals will be on call and ready to service patients and
answer their questions regarding medical marijuana products that may
bring them relief. We are honored to be a part of Pennsylvania’s Medical
Marijuana Program, and we look forward to playing a meaningful role in
patients’ lives, the Berks County community and beyond.”
Harvest’s Reading dispensary will carry Commonwealth-approved medical
marijuana products such as flower, oils, oil cartridges, RSO (Rick
Simpson Oil), concentrates, pills, capsules, tinctures, topicals and a
variety of ancillary products. Harvest’s trained staff and medical
professionals (pharmacist, registered nurse practitioner and/or
physician's assistant) will be on site to help answer any patient
questions during initial store hours: Thursday to Saturday from 10:00
a.m. to 7:00 p.m. [store hours and days will be expanding in the coming
months].
After receiving one of the highest scores on its Pennsylvania’s Medical
Marijuana Program application, Harvest was awarded a retail license in
the southeast region of the state by the Commonwealth. In Pennsylvania,
each state retail licenses is able to have up to three retail stores.
While the Berks County dispensary is the first retail opening in
Pennsylvania the company has opened, Harvest remains excited at the
prospect of expanding into other areas of the state as well as on a
national level. With this latest store opening, Harvest and its
affiliates have now secured more than 40 licenses, which span across
states, including Arizona, Arkansas, California, Maryland, Nevada, Ohio,
Pennsylvania and North Dakota.
A national leader in the cannabis industry, Harvest holds itself to the
most stringent health, safety and quality standards in the industry
when it comes to the cultivation, manufacturing, processing and the
retail sale of cannabis and cannabis products. Since its founding,
Harvest has donated
more than $500,000 to patients and veterans in-need and other
charitable organizations such as the American Cancer Society.
For more information, please visit https://www.harvestinc.com.
About Harvest Enterprises Inc.
Harvest
Enterprises Inc. (Harvest), is a consistently profitable, vertically
integrated cannabis company with one of the largest footprints in the
world. Harvest’s industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, retail
facilities, construction, real estate and technologies are backed by
experienced, in-house finance, compliance, operations, real estate,
human resources, marketing and legal teams, who have a proven and
trusted track record in the cannabis industry. Harvest’s 250+ employees
and established best practices are leveraged daily to consistently drive
innovation and growth. Harvest continues to broaden its operations in
the most productive and strategic markets while servicing patients,
consumers and the cannabis industry at large. To learn more, please
visit https://www.harvestinc.com/
or follow Harvest on Twitter
and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005733/en/