Harvest, Experienced and Trusted Multi-State Cannabis Company, Opens First Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Berks County, Pennsylvania

Berks County Dispensary to: Start Servicing PA Medical Marijuana Patients; Have Trained Medical Professionals on Site; and Carry Wide Variety of Medicinal Marijuana and Ancillary Products

Harvest Enterprises Inc. (Harvest), a vertically integrated cannabis company with one of the largest footprints in the U.S., announced it received approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Health to open the first medical marijuana dispensary in Berks County, Pennsylvania. On October 4 at 12:00 p.m., Harvest began servicing Pennsylvania medical marijuana patients at 3225 N 5th Street Highway Suite 1, Reading, Pennsylvania, 19605.

“With the opening of our Reading dispensary, patients and caregivers will no longer have to drive an hour or more to reach a dispensary,” said Steve White, founder and CEO of Harvest. “Our experienced staff and medical professionals will be on call and ready to service patients and answer their questions regarding medical marijuana products that may bring them relief. We are honored to be a part of Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Program, and we look forward to playing a meaningful role in patients’ lives, the Berks County community and beyond.”

Harvest’s Reading dispensary will carry Commonwealth-approved medical marijuana products such as flower, oils, oil cartridges, RSO (Rick Simpson Oil), concentrates, pills, capsules, tinctures, topicals and a variety of ancillary products. Harvest’s trained staff and medical professionals (pharmacist, registered nurse practitioner and/or physician's assistant) will be on site to help answer any patient questions during initial store hours: Thursday to Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. [store hours and days will be expanding in the coming months].

After receiving one of the highest scores on its Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Program application, Harvest was awarded a retail license in the southeast region of the state by the Commonwealth. In Pennsylvania, each state retail licenses is able to have up to three retail stores. While the Berks County dispensary is the first retail opening in Pennsylvania the company has opened, Harvest remains excited at the prospect of expanding into other areas of the state as well as on a national level. With this latest store opening, Harvest and its affiliates have now secured more than 40 licenses, which span across states, including Arizona, Arkansas, California, Maryland, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania and North Dakota.

A national leader in the cannabis industry, Harvest holds itself to the most stringent health, safety and quality standards in the industry when it comes to the cultivation, manufacturing, processing and the retail sale of cannabis and cannabis products. Since its founding, Harvest has donated more than $500,000 to patients and veterans in-need and other charitable organizations such as the American Cancer Society.

For more information, please visit https://www.harvestinc.com.

About Harvest Enterprises Inc.

Harvest Enterprises Inc. (Harvest), is a consistently profitable, vertically integrated cannabis company with one of the largest footprints in the world. Harvest’s industry-leading cultivation, manufacturing, retail facilities, construction, real estate and technologies are backed by experienced, in-house finance, compliance, operations, real estate, human resources, marketing and legal teams, who have a proven and trusted track record in the cannabis industry. Harvest’s 250+ employees and established best practices are leveraged daily to consistently drive innovation and growth. Harvest continues to broaden its operations in the most productive and strategic markets while servicing patients, consumers and the cannabis industry at large. To learn more, please visit https://www.harvestinc.com/ or follow Harvest on Twitter and LinkedIn.

