Harvest Midstream Company : Announces New Ingleside Pipeline and Harvest Midway Terminal

Today, Harvest Midstream Company, an affiliate of Hilcorp Energy Company, announced the start of construction for the Ingleside Pipeline and the Harvest Midway Terminal.

The Ingleside Pipeline is a new 24-mile, 24-inch oil pipeline that will originate from the Harvest Midway Terminal and connect to multiple oil export terminals in the Ingleside area, including the Flint Hills Resources Ingleside Terminal and the South Texas Gateway Terminal being developed by Buckeye Partners. The Ingleside Pipeline will also connect to multiple terminals in the Midway and Taft area.

“Harvest has a strong history of expanding and improving our infrastructure to ensure access to safe and reliable transportation for our customers,” said Jason Rebrook, CEO of Harvest Midstream Company. “This investment is an exciting opportunity for growth that will allow us to better serve our Eagle Ford customers in the Corpus Christi and Ingleside markets.”

Additionally, the Ingleside Pipeline will have a final capacity of 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) with up to 380,000 bpd supplied by the existing Harvest Eagle Ford Pipeline Systems. As a result, the Ingleside Pipeline will provide Harvest customers direct access to Ingleside terminals, which is the fastest growing export center along the Gulf Coast.

The Harvest Midway Terminal covers 160-acres and has the capacity to store over 10 million barrels. The initial buildout will include 200,000 barrels of crude oil storage, as well as measurement and pumping infrastructure capable of 25,000 barrels per hour.

“The Harvest Midway Terminal is a great addition to our existing infrastructure in the Eagle Ford, providing additional storage, connectivity, and points of delivery for our customers,” said Sean Kolassa, President of Harvest Midstream Company. “We look forward to providing the best service to our customers as we continue to expand our operations.”

The Ingleside Pipeline is expected to begin service at the end of the first quarter of 2020 and the Harvest Midway Terminal is projected to be in-service at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2020.

Harvest Midstream Company:

Harvest Midstream Company is a privately held midstream services provider based in Houston, TX. Harvest operates crude oil and natural gas gathering, storage, transportation, treatment, and terminalling assets across the Lower 48 and Alaska. To learn more visit: www.harvestmidstream.com.

