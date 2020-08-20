Harvest Oil & Gas Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results 0 08/20/2020 | 07:31am EDT Send by mail :

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvest Oil & Gas Corp. (OTCQX: HRST) ("Harvest" or the "Company") today announced results for the second quarter of 2020.

Key Highlights Average daily production was 36.8 MMcfe for the second quarter of 2020

On May 8, 2020, the Company completed a one-for-ten reverse stock split of its common stock

On May 15, 2020, the Company filed a Form 15 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to voluntarily deregister its common stock

On July 7, 2020, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Appalachian Basin assets for consideration of $20.5 million, subject to customary purchase price adjustments

On August 4, 2020, the Company closed on its previously announced sale of its Michigan properties for $0.3 million

On August 7, 2020, the Company announced a one-time cash distribution of $10.00 per share payable on August 24, 2020 to shareholders of record as of August 17, 2020 Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Second Quarter First Quarter $ in millions unless noted otherwise 2020 2020 Average daily production (MMcfe/d) 36.8 36.5 Total revenues $ 7.4 $ 9.5 Total assets (1) 175.0 181.5 Net income (loss) (7.1 ) 6.0 Adjusted EBITDAX (2) 2.3 2.2 Total debt (1) — — Net cash provided by operating activities 2.2 1.1 Additions to oil and natural gas properties (3) 0.2 0.3 (1) As of June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020.

(2) Adjusted EBITDAX is a Non-GAAP financial measure and is defined and reconciled under “Non-GAAP Measures” below.

(3) Represents cash payments during the period. For the second quarter of 2020, Harvest reported a net loss of $7.1 million, or $(7.00) per basic and diluted weighted average share outstanding, compared to net income of $6.0 million, or $5.87 and $5.79 per basic and diluted weighted average share outstanding, respectively, for the first quarter of 2020. For the second quarter of 2019, a net loss of $60.9 million or $(60.52) per basic and diluted weighted average share outstanding was reported. Included in the 2020 second quarter net loss were the following items: $0.8 million of impairment of oil and natural gas properties,

$0.4 million of gain on sale of oil and natural gas properties,

$6.7 million of non-cash losses on commodity derivatives,

$0.3 million of stock-based compensation costs contained in general and administrative expenses, and

$0.4 million of divestiture and transaction related expense contained in general and administrative expenses. Production for the second quarter of 2020 was 2.7 Bcf of natural gas, 105 MBbls of oil and 7 MBbls of natural gas liquids (NGLs), or 36.8 million cubic feet equivalent per day (MMcfe/d). This represents a 1 percent increase from the first quarter of 2020 production of 36.5 MMcfe/d and a 67 percent decrease from the second quarter of 2019 production of 112.3 MMcfe/d. The decrease in production from the second quarter of 2019 was primarily due to divestitures that closed throughout 2019. Adjusted EBITDAX for the second quarter of 2020 was $2.3 million, a $0.2 million increase over the first quarter of 2020 and a $4.5 million decrease from the second quarter of 2019. The increase in Adjusted EBITDAX over the first quarter of 2020 was primarily due to an increase in cash settlements received on commodity derivative contracts and a decrease in lease operating expense, partially offset by a decrease in realized oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids prices and an increase in general and administrative expenses. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDAX from the second quarter of 2019 was primarily due to divestitures that closed throughout 2019 and a decrease in realized oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids prices, partially offset by an increase in cash settlements received on commodity derivative contracts and a decrease in general and administrative expenses. Adjusted EBITDAX is a Non-GAAP financial measures and is described in the attached table under “Non-GAAP Measures.” Quarterly Report Harvest’s financial statements and related footnotes are available in its Quarterly Report, which can be found at www.otcmarkets.com under the stock symbol HRST, Disclosures or through the Investor Relations section of the Harvest website at http://www.hvstog.com. About Harvest Oil & Gas Corp. Harvest is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the efficient operation and development of onshore oil and gas properties in the continental United States. The Company’s assets consist primarily of producing and non-producing properties in the Appalachian Basin (which includes the Utica Shale). More information about Harvest is available on the internet at https://www.hvstog.com. Forward Looking Statements This press release contains certain statements that are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements”. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of its business. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond its control. Please read the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other public filings and press releases for a discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks relating to pending asset sales, including risks relating to the consummation of such sales in accordance with their terms or at all, our inability to control our contract operator, EnerVest Operating, L.L.C., outside of the parameters of the Services Agreement, our ability to obtain needed capital or financing on satisfactory terms, fluctuations in prices of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids and the length of time commodity prices remain depressed, our ability to maintain production levels through development drilling, risks associated with drilling and operating wells, the availability of drilling and production equipment, changes in applicable laws and regulations that adversely affect our operations and general economic conditions. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “expect,” “indicate” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of current or historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon reasonable assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Operating Statistics Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Production data: Oil (MBbls) 105 146 Natural gas liquids (MBbls) 7 369 Natural gas (MMcf) 2,676 7,131 Net production (MMcfe) 3,351 10,222 Average sales price per unit: (1) Oil (Bbl) $ 28.48 $ 55.13 Natural gas liquids (Bbl) 14.68 14.95 Natural gas (Mcf) 1.62 2.32 Mcfe 2.22 2.95 Average unit cost per Mcfe: Production costs: Lease operating expenses $ 2.23 $ 2.13 Production taxes 0.04 0.14 Total 2.27 2.27 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 0.15 0.43 General and administrative expenses 1.23 0.65 (1) Prior to $5.7 million and $2.8 million of realized net gains on settlements of commodity derivatives for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Production data: Oil (MBbls) 206 324 Natural gas liquids (MBbls) 13 853 Natural gas (MMcf) 5,361 15,506 Net production (MMcfe) 6,675 22,571 Average sales price per unit: (1) Oil (Bbl) $ 36.73 $ 53.96 Natural gas liquids (Bbl) 16.43 18.25 Natural gas (Mcf) 1.70 2.60 Mcfe 2.53 3.25 Average unit cost per Mcfe: Production costs: Lease operating expenses $ 2.35 $ 1.99 Production taxes 0.04 0.16 Total 2.39 2.15 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 0.17 0.41 General and administrative expenses 1.21 0.58 (1) Prior to $10.2 million and $3.5 million of realized net gains on settlements of commodity derivatives for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except number of shares) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,928 $ 28,968 Restricted cash 10,000 10,000 Accounts receivable: Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids revenues 8,105 14,075 Other 2,366 1,322 Derivative asset 7,756 6,231 Other current assets 540 277 Total current assets 59,695 60,873 Oil and natural gas properties, net of accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization; June 30, 2020, $0; December 31, 2019, $15,066 — 114,031 Assets held for sale 111,625 316 Other assets 3,723 4,965 Total assets $ 175,043 $ 180,185 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 15,677 $ 23,524 Other current liabilities 443 586 Total current liabilities 16,120 24,110 Asset retirement obligations — 88,668 Liabilities held for sale 92,822 139 Other long–term liabilities 1,242 1,770 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine equity 118 127 Stockholders' equity: Common stock - $0.01 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; 1,027,511 shares issued and 1,022,066 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2020; 1,022,101 shares issued and 1,018,347 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2019 102 102 Additional paid-in capital 180,781 180,177 Treasury stock at cost - 5,445 shares at June 30, 2020; 3,754 shares at December 31, 2019 (630 ) (562 ) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (115,512 ) (114,346 ) Total stockholders' equity 64,741 65,371 Total liabilities and equity $ 175,043 $ 180,185 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Revenues: Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids revenues $ 7,440 $ 30,129 Transportation and marketing–related revenues — 458 Total revenues 7,440 30,587 Operating costs and expenses: Lease operating expenses 7,463 21,754 Cost of purchased natural gas — 315 Dry hole and exploration costs 1 — Production taxes 132 1,450 Accretion expense on obligations 1,603 2,168 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 514 4,373 General and administrative expenses 4,131 6,653 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 837 73,151 Gain on sales of oil and natural gas properties (415 ) (5 ) Total operating costs and expenses 14,266 109,859 Operating loss (6,826 ) (79,272 ) Other income (expense), net: Gain (loss) on derivatives, net (966 ) 16,430 Interest expense (12 ) (1,315 ) Other income, net 669 2,965 Total other income (expense), net (309 ) 18,080 Loss before income taxes (7,135 ) (61,192 ) Income tax benefit — 285 Net loss $ (7,135 ) $ (60,907 ) Earnings per share: Basic $ (7.00 ) $ (60.52 ) Diluted $ (7.00 ) $ (60.52 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 1,019 1,006 Diluted 1,019 1,006 Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Revenues: Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids revenues $ 16,909 $ 73,415 Transportation and marketing–related revenues — 1,018 Total revenues 16,909 74,433 Operating costs and expenses: Lease operating expenses 15,699 44,954 Cost of purchased natural gas — 714 Dry hole and exploration costs 1 39 Production taxes 285 3,643 Accretion expense on obligations 3,366 4,378 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 1,103 9,345 General and administrative expenses 8,062 13,023 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 2,443 99,279 Gain on sales of oil and natural gas properties (352 ) (18 ) Total operating costs and expenses 30,607 175,357 Operating loss (13,698 ) (100,924 ) Other income (expense), net: Gain (loss) on derivatives, net 11,691 (344 ) Interest expense (26 ) (2,834 ) Gain on equity securities — 4,593 Other income, net 867 2,827 Total other income (expense), net 12,532 4,242 Loss before income taxes (1,166 ) (96,682 ) Income tax expense — — Net loss $ (1,166 ) $ (96,682 ) Earnings per share: Basic $ (1.15 ) $ (96.17 ) Diluted $ (1.15 ) $ (96.17 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 1,018 1,005 Diluted 1,018 1,005 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (1,166 ) $ (96,682 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows provided by operating activities: Accretion expense on obligations 3,366 4,378 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 1,103 9,345 Share–based compensation cost 590 763 Cash dividends paid on share-based compensation (394 ) — Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 2,443 99,279 Gain on sales of oil and natural gas properties (352 ) (18 ) Gain on equity securities — (4,593 ) (Gain) loss on derivatives, net (11,691 ) 344 Cash settlements of derivative contracts (1) 10,167 3,525 Other — 1,218 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,986 14,066 Other current assets (263 ) 1,369 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (4,097 ) (1,532 ) Other, net 569 (2,382 ) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 3,261 29,080 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to oil and natural gas properties (520 ) (1,794 ) Reimbursements related to oil and natural gas properties — 2,069 Proceeds from sale of oil and natural gas properties (704 ) 41,458 Proceeds from sale of equity securities — 51,675 Other — 26 Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities (1,224 ) 93,434 Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of long-term debt borrowings — (115,000 ) Purchase of treasury stock (68 ) (167 ) Other (9 ) (10 ) Net cash flows used in financing activities (77 ) (115,177 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,960 7,337 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – beginning of period 38,968 6,313 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – end of period $ 40,928 $ 13,650 (1) In the six months ended June 30 2020, $1.1 million of the $10.2 million of net gains on commodity derivatives was due to settlements received on the termination of commodity derivative contracts in conjunction with closed divestitures. Non-GAAP Measures The Company defines Adjusted EBITDAX as net income (loss) plus income tax expense (benefit); interest expense, net; depreciation, depletion and amortization; accretion expense on obligations; (gain) loss on derivatives, net; cash settlements of commodity derivative contracts; non-cash equity-based compensation; impairment of oil and natural gas properties; non-cash oil inventory adjustment; dry hole and exploration costs; (gain) loss on sales of oil and natural gas properties; and gain on equity securities. Adjusted EBITDAX is used by the Company’s management to provide additional information and statistics relative to the performance of the business, including (prior to the creation of any reserves) the cash return on investment. The Company believes this financial measure may indicate to investors whether or not it is generating cash flow at a level that can support or sustain quarterly interest expense and capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDAX excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income and operating income and this measure may vary among companies. Therefore, Harvest’s Adjusted EBITDAX may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDAX

(in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ (7,135 ) $ (60,907 ) $ 5,969 $ (1,166 ) $ (96,682 ) Add: Income tax benefit — (285 ) — — — Interest expense, net 7 1,315 14 21 2,834 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 514 4,373 589 1,103 9,345 Accretion expense on obligations 1,603 2,168 1,763 3,366 4,378 (Gain) loss on derivatives, net 966 (16,430 ) (12,657 ) (11,691 ) 344 Cash settlements of commodity derivative contracts 5,693 2,807 4,473 10,166 3,524 Non-cash share-based compensation 253 664 337 590 763 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 837 73,151 1,606 2,443 99,279 Dry hole and exploration costs 1 — — 1 39 (Gain) loss on sales of oil and natural gas properties (415 ) (5 ) 63 (352 ) (18 ) Gain on equity securities — — — — (4,593 ) Adjusted EBITDAX $ 2,324 $ 6,851 $ 2,157 $ 4,481 $ 19,213 Total Current Derivative Position Period Index Swap Volume Swap Price Natural Gas (MMMBtus): July - Dec 2020 NYMEX 5,152.0 $ 2.68 Crude (MBbls): July - Dec 2020 WTI 196.9 $ 60.50 Ethane (MBbls): July - Dec 2020 Mt Belvieu 7.3 $ 11.91 Propane (MBbls): July - Dec 2020 Mt Belvieu 8.3 $ 29.23 Harvest Oil & Gas Corp., Houston, TX

Ryan Stash

713-651-1144

hvstog.com

