Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Harvest Partners Announces Acquisition of Yellowstone Landscape

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Partners, LP ("Harvest"), announced today that funds managed by Harvest have completed the acquisition of Yellowstone Landscape ("Yellowstone") from CIVC Partners, LP ("CIVC"). Yellowstone, headquartered in Palm Coast, Florida, is the second largest commercial landscaping company in the United States. The Company's management team, led by CEO Tim Portland, will continue to lead Yellowstone, and remain significant owners of the business. Additional terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Yellowstone is a leading provider of commercial landscape services to over 5,000 customers throughout the Southern and Southwestern United States, including corporate campuses, resorts and hotels, homeowners' associations, multi-family communities, schools, hospitals, and municipalities.

Of the transaction Tim Portland said, "On behalf of Yellowstone's leadership team, we are excited to partner with Harvest and accelerate our growth. Their capital, experience and enthusiasm will help us continue our pursuit of excellence in commercial landscaping for our current and new customers across the country, deliver continued growth and success across each of our key priorities, and create ever increasing development opportunities for our outstanding team of landscape professionals."

Michael DeFlorio, President of Harvest, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Tim and the entire Yellowstone team. They have built an excellent company and we look forward to providing additional financial and strategic resources to help them further build their market leadership."

Stephen Carlson, Partner at Harvest, added, "We have been pursuing commercial landscaping services as a priority sector for several years and believe Yellowstone is a premier competitor in the industry. Customers value Yellowstone's professionalism, commitment to service excellence, and scale, and we are excited to be partners with the Company through its next phase of growth."

Harris Williams served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to CIVC and Yellowstone. Piper Jaffray and William Blair acted as financial advisors to Harvest Partners. Harvest Partners' legal advisor was Ropes & Gray LLP. Moore & Van Allen PLLC advised Yellowstone management. Stephen Fessler from Harvest Partners will also join Tim Portland, Michael DeFlorio and Stephen Carlson on the Board of Directors of Yellowstone.

About Yellowstone Landscape

Yellowstone Landscape is a full service commercial landscaping company, delivering professional landscape services including Landscape Design, Landscape Installation, Landscape Maintenance, Irrigation Installation and Repair, and Tree Care Services. Headquartered in Palm Coast, Florida, Yellowstone Landscape currently serves more than 5,000 customers from its 40 branch facilities across the South and Southwest. More information about Yellowstone Landscape is available at www.yellowstonelandscape.com.

About Harvest Partners

Founded in 1981, Harvest Partners is a leading New York-based private equity investment firm that focuses on investments in middle-market companies in the business services & consumer, healthcare, industrial services and manufacturing & distribution sectors. This strategy leverages Harvest Partners' 35+ years of experience in financing organic and acquisition-oriented growth companies. For more information, please visit www.harvestpartners.com

Contact:
Caroline Luz
Blicksilver PR
203-656-2829
caroline@blicksilverpr.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harvest-partners-announces-acquisition-of-yellowstone-landscape-300949936.html

SOURCE Harvest Partners, LP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:21pWILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:21pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Twitter, Inc. - TWTR
GL
12:21pBobit Announces America's Bus & Coach Expo, A New Leading Event in the Transportation Industry
GL
12:20pBANKFINANCIAL CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
12:20pTIDEWATER MIDSTREAM AND INFRASTRUCTURE : Announces Closing of the Acquisition of the Prince George Refinery and Third Quarter, 2019 Earnings Call Details
AQ
12:19pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Uniti Group Inc. f/k/a Communications Sales & Leasing, Inc. - UNIT
GL
12:18pLOOPUP : Five LoopUp Game Changers You May Not Know About
PU
12:18pOMNICOM : A Rising Generation of Food Consumers Is More Open to New Food Technology, Says Ketchum Study
PR
12:16pQantas says cracks found in three 737 NG jets, will minimise customer impact
RE
12:16pREINSURANCE OF AMERICA INCORPORATED : GROUP OF AMERICA INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group