Harvest Properties : Recapitalizes Constitution Square in the Heart of Berkeley

Harvest Properties and joint-venture partner, Independencia Asset
Management LLC (“IAM”), have completed the acquisition and
recapitalization of a mixed-use property located in the heart of
Downtown Berkeley, California, for an undisclosed amount. Known as
Constitution Square, the property is a three-story, 36,000 square foot
building located at 2168 Shattuck Avenue directly adjacent to the
Downtown Berkeley BART Station and its newly renovated BART Plaza.
Since 2015, Harvest and previous partner, The Roxborough Group,
completed over $1.5 million in capital improvements, including lobby and
elevator cab renovations, a roof replacement and upgrades to the HVAC
and security systems. The partnership also completed creative office
space improvements and upgraded the building’s retail suites, yielding a
highly improved, modern work environment which ultimately resulted in
increasing occupancy from 54 percent to 100 percent today.
“From the outset of our partnership, Roxborough shared our vision to
revitalize Constitution Square from top to bottom and transform it into
a stabilized, institutional quality property,” said Kathryn Collins,
Partner at Harvest Properties.
“Following that successful partnership, we are equally excited to forge
ahead with a new partner and opportunity to own this asset over the long
term. We remain very optimistic about the Downtown Berkeley market and
its prospects for continued growth and believe we will be able to
leverage our knowledge of the asset and strong tenant relationships to
create additional value in this next phase of ownership,” added Collins.
Marc Perrin, Managing Partner at Roxborough, stated, “Our significant
efforts resulted in the exceptional transformation of a once dated and
dilapidated traditional office building to a vibrant and modern creative
office space and we are very pleased to have worked closely with Harvest
to achieve this result in such a supply constrained San Francisco Bay
Area submarket.”
This investment represents Harvest’s third office acquisition in
Downtown Berkeley and its first venture with Independencia.
“Independencia is thrilled to embark upon this new partnership with
Harvest through the purchase of Constitution Square, our second
commercial investment in the Bay Area and the first deployment of our
newly formed core location fund. We believe it provides an attractive
opportunity to access a robust and growing market in an area with
significant barriers to entry and strong demand drivers,” Chief
Operating Officer, Felipe Figueroa, said.
Adam Lasoff, Seth Siegel and Steve Hermann at Cushman & Wakefield
represented Harvest and Roxborough on the transaction.
About Harvest Properties
Harvest Properties is a vertically-integrated, full-service commercial
real estate investment firm that specializes in the acquisition,
reposition, entitlement, development, management and financing of
commercial property, primarily through joint-venture investments in
Northern California. Over the last decade, Harvest has become an
established leader in the marketplace by generating attractive returns
for its financial partners, providing creative solutions and outstanding
service. Harvest Properties’ portfolio comprises approximately ten
million square feet of office, industrial, R&D and retail properties in
the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, please visit www.harvestproperties.com.
About The Roxborough Group
The Roxborough Group is a private real estate investment firm founded in
2013. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the firm has a broad
mandate to invest in all real estate asset classes, both directly and
with operating partners. Roxborough focuses on opportunistic, value-add
and transitional real estate assets, high-yielding real estate debt,
real estate-related operating businesses, as well as high quality, lower
risk and longer duration real estate investments. For more information,
please visit www.theroxboroughgroup.com.
About Independencia Asset Management LLC - IAM
IAM is a real estate private equity firm headquartered in Miami with an
additional office in Boston. Since incorporating in US in 2004, IAM has
invested in more than 18 million square feet of core-plus and value-add
office, retail and industrial assets in 18 states with ten different
local operating partners. This investment is part of IAM’s newly
established investment vehicle, “Fondo de Inversion Independencia Core
US I”, which is a publicly traded fund listed on the Chilean stock
exchange. IAM’s parent company, founded in Santiago in 1990, currently
manages the largest real estate investment fund in Chile and is
considered the country’s industry leader in terms of size and fund
yields.
