Harvest Results: First spring barley yields published

The first Harvest Results from the 2018 AHDB Recommended Lists (RL) spring barley trials have been published today (14 September 2018).

The initial results are from five sites that cover a wide geographic area - from the North (Angus, Perth and East Lothian), the East (Lincolnshire) and the West (Devon).

Based on these results, the average yield of the control varieties stands at 7.33t/ha, which is 0.52t/ha below the five-year average of 7.85t/ha.

The 2018 weather made it a challenging year for crops, including spring cereals in the RL trial system. The wet spring caused a delay in drilling and the hot, dry summer shortened the season. Moisture was also limiting, particularly in lighter soils.

Calculating yield results

Yields are represented as a percentage of the control varieties. In 2018, Concerto, KWS Irina, Laureate, Propino and RGT Planet are the control varieties. The yield average from these varieties is represented as 100%.

2018 results

The 2018 values, to date, show yields based on one season from the five sites. LG Diablo (provisionally approved for brewing and distilling) has achieved a yield of 106%, with Laureate (fully approved for brewing and distilling), LG Tomahawk and Scholar all achieving 105%.

Using the five-year average

The five-year average is a better measure of variety performance over the past few seasons (2014-2018).

Over the longer term, LG Diablo (106%), RGT Planet (104%), LG Tomahawk (104%), Laureate (103%), Chanson (103%) and Scholar (103%) are all performing well. The popular variety Propino achieved 98%.

When choosing varieties, market requirements, rather than yield, should drive variety selection.

Candidate varieties

Looking at the five-year average yields for the 2018 candidate varieties, the potential malting variety Cosmopolitan achieved 106% and SY Contour achieved 104%. The top-yielding potential feed candidates are SY Kailash (105%) and Embrace (104%).

Full trial results can be accessed via the AHDB Cereals & Oilseeds website: cereals.ahdb.org.uk/harvestresults