Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Harvest Results: First spring barley yields published

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 03:18pm CEST

The first Harvest Results from the 2018 AHDB Recommended Lists (RL) spring barley trials have been published today (14 September 2018).

The initial results are from five sites that cover a wide geographic area - from the North (Angus, Perth and East Lothian), the East (Lincolnshire) and the West (Devon).

Based on these results, the average yield of the control varieties stands at 7.33t/ha, which is 0.52t/ha below the five-year average of 7.85t/ha.

The 2018 weather made it a challenging year for crops, including spring cereals in the RL trial system. The wet spring caused a delay in drilling and the hot, dry summer shortened the season. Moisture was also limiting, particularly in lighter soils.

Calculating yield results

Yields are represented as a percentage of the control varieties. In 2018, Concerto, KWS Irina, Laureate, Propino and RGT Planet are the control varieties. The yield average from these varieties is represented as 100%.

2018 results

The 2018 values, to date, show yields based on one season from the five sites. LG Diablo (provisionally approved for brewing and distilling) has achieved a yield of 106%, with Laureate (fully approved for brewing and distilling), LG Tomahawk and Scholar all achieving 105%.

Using the five-year average

The five-year average is a better measure of variety performance over the past few seasons (2014-2018).

Over the longer term, LG Diablo (106%), RGT Planet (104%), LG Tomahawk (104%), Laureate (103%), Chanson (103%) and Scholar (103%) are all performing well. The popular variety Propino achieved 98%.

When choosing varieties, market requirements, rather than yield, should drive variety selection.

Candidate varieties

Looking at the five-year average yields for the 2018 candidate varieties, the potential malting variety Cosmopolitan achieved 106% and SY Contour achieved 104%. The top-yielding potential feed candidates are SY Kailash (105%) and Embrace (104%).

Full trial results can be accessed via the AHDB Cereals & Oilseeds website: cereals.ahdb.org.uk/harvestresults

Disclaimer

AHDB Cereals & Oilseeds published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 13:17:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:31pIndustrial Production Rose in August
DJ
03:22pFed policy to turn mildly restrictive in 2019, Evans says
RE
03:20pU.S. auto sector output boosts industrial production
RE
03:18pHARVEST RESULTS : First spring barley yields published
PU
03:16pU.S. retail sales barely rise; import prices drop
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pFED'S EVANS : U.S. Economy 'Firing On All Cylinders'
DJ
03:16pThe 'Iron Lady' Tasked With Fixing Puerto Rico's Money Problems
DJ
03:16pELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:13pNATIONAL FARMERS' UNION OF SCOTLAND : Tougher Sanctions Urgently Needed for Livestock Worrying Culprits
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : Deutsche Bank's retreat to Germany gets tepid welcome at home
2Mediaset CFO says no talks for now on creating pan-Europe TV player
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Adobe's in line revenue forecast pressures shares
4RHEINMETALL : RHEINMETALL : Thyssenkrupp reorganises industrials unit as problems mount
5Investec asset management spin off plan lifts shares

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.