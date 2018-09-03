Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Harvest Results: winter wheat yields close in on five-year average

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 11:52am CEST
3 September 2018

Harvest Results: winter wheat yields close in on five-year average

Winter wheat yield results are now available from 15 AHDB Recommended Lists (RL) trial sites - Essex, Kent, Lincolnshire (two sites), Norfolk (two sites), Suffolk (two sites), Leicestershire, East Yorkshire (two sites), North Yorkshire, the Scottish Borders, Fife and South Glamorgan.

Three of the four sites added this week yielded above the five-year average - South Glamorgan (13.65t/ha), Fife (13.26t/ha) and East Yorkshire (12.45t/ha). To date, only one winter wheat site has yielded higher - Norfolk (15.78t/ha). These high-yielding sites are spread geographically and there is no obvious regional pattern forming.

The average yield of control varieties in the 15 trials stands at 11.12t/ha, just 0.23t/ha below the five-year average of 11.35t/ha.

2018 results

Yields are represented as a percentage of the control varieties. In 2018, JB Diego, KWS Santiago, Skyfall, KWS Siskin and Zulu are the control varieties. The yield average from these varieties is represented as 100%.

Results to date show that Group 4 hard feed varieties lead the way, with Gleam, KWS Kerrin and KWS Crispin at 104%. The highest-yielding soft Group 4 feed variety is Freiston and Bennington with a yield of 103%.

Yield isn't everything with quality wheats but the top-yielding nabim Group 1 bread variety is KWS Zyatt (100%). KWS Siskin is the highest-yielding nabim Group 2 bread wheat (103%), while KWS Basset (101%) leads the nabim Group 3 biscuit yields.

Five-year averages

The 2018 data show yields based on one season. It is important, however, not to make conclusions on results from individual trial sites or individual years. Five-year averages should be used, as they provide a much better guide to variety performance.

Based on five-year average yields, current good performers include the hard feed varieties RGT Gravity (104%), KWS Kerrin (104%) and Gleam (104%), the soft Group 4 variety KWS Jackal, recommended for the North, at (103%), KWS Barrel (102%) in Group 3, KWS Siskin (102%) in Group 2 and KWS Zyatt (101%) in Group 1.

The AHDB Recommended Lists, which are based on results from UK trials over several seasons, provide the best indication of variety performance.

2018 Candidates

Looking at the five-year averages, the soft feed candidates are performing well on yield: LG Skyscraper (106%), LG Spotlight (104%), LG Sabertooth (104%), LG Interstellar (104%) and SY Loki (103%). The hard feed candidate LG Jigsaw (102%) and the potential biscuit-making variety KWS Firefly (102%) are also performing well. Quality bread making wheat candidate varieties in trial are KWS Extase (101%), LG Detroit (100%) and SY Medea (97%).

Full trial results can be accessed via the AHDB Cereals & Oilseeds website: cereals.ahdb.org.uk/harvestresults

Disclaimer

AHDB Cereals & Oilseeds published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 09:51:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:32aAO ACHIMGAZ : 15 years of success in Russia
PU
06:29aFactories feeling the pinch from escalating trade conflict
RE
06:20aGovernment in talks to keep Carney longer at BoE - BBC
RE
06:17aBACK TO SCHOOL : Schoolchildren to receive milk, fruits and vegetables at school thanks to EU programme
PU
06:17aAFRICAN UNION : AUEOM Orientation and Briefing Programme Commences in Rwanda
PU
06:17aEU-US TRADE : European Commission recommends settling longstanding WTO dispute
PU
06:11aNetcoins Lists Bitcoin Cash (BCH)
AQ
06:07aECHA EUROPEAN CHEMICAL AGENCY : 03 September 2018 - News release Registration numbers granted to 32 515 REACH 2018 registrations
PU
05:57aAMEC ASSOCIATION OF MINING AND EXPLORATION COMPA : Mineral exploration jump led by Western Australia and Queensland
PU
05:52aHARVEST RESULTS : winter wheat yields close in on five-year average
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WAL-MART STORES : U.S. police investigate JD.com CEO over sexual misconduct accusation
2CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : GROUPE CASINO : Casino confirms its good operational performance, its financial st..
3NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC : NOSTRUM OIL & GAS : Update on Well 234 Drilling
4STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : gets new NZ partner in struggle to win Kiwi coffee connoisseurs
5MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN: Issuance of first convertible notes to ONCOLOGIE without subscription rights

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.