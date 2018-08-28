Log in
Harvest Results: winter wheat yields dip 0.64t/ha below five-year average

08/28/2018 | 12:47pm CEST
28 August 2018

Harvest Results: winter wheat yields dip 0.64t/ha below five-year average

Winter wheat yield results are now available from 11 AHDB Recommended Lists (RL) trial sites - Essex, Lincolnshire (two sites), Norfolk (two sites), Suffolk (two sites), Leicestershire, East Yorkshire, North Yorkshire and the Scottish Borders.

The average yield of control varieties in these trials stands at 10.63t/ha, 0.64t/ha below the five-year average of 11.27t/ha.

The 2018 average yields, in particular, have been pulled down by a second wheat site in Suffolk (7.14t/ha). All other trials are first wheat sites. The highest yielding site was in Norfolk (15.78t/ha). The soil on this site is deep silt and the first wheat followed vining peas. This site is likely to be highly fertile with good moisture retention, which would have been would have been particularly advantageous this season.

2018 results

Yields are represented as a percentage of the control varieties. In 2018, JB Diego, KWS Santiago, Skyfall, KWS Siskin and Zulu are the control varieties. The yield average from these varieties is represented as 100%.

Results to date show that Group 4 hard feed varieties lead the way, with Gleam at 105%, and KWS Kerrin and KWS Crispin close by at 104%. The highest-yielding soft Group 4 feed variety is Bennington with a yield of 103%.

Yield isn't everything with quality wheats but the top-yielding nabim Group 1 bread variety is KWS Zyatt (100%), KWS Siskin is the highest yielding nabim Group 2 bread wheat (103%), while KWS Barrel and KWS Basset lead the nabim Group 3 biscuit yields (101%).

Five-year averages

The 2018 data show yields based on one season. It is important, however, not to make conclusions on results from individual trial sites or individual years. Five-year averages should be used, as they provide a much better guide to variety performance.

Based on five-year average yields, current good performers include the hard feed varieties RGT Gravity (105%), KWS Kerrin (104%) and Gleam (104%), the soft Group 4 variety KWS Jackal, recommended for the North, at (103%), KWS Barrel (102%) in Group 3, KWS Siskin (102%) in Group 2 and KWS Zyatt (101%) in Group 1.

The AHDB Recommended Lists, which are based on results from UK trials over several seasons, provide the best indication of variety performance.

2018 Candidates

Looking at the five-year averages, the soft feed candidates are performing well on yield: LG Skyscraper (106%), LG Spotlight (104%), LG Sabertooth (104%), LG Interstellar (104%) and SY Loki (103%). The hard feed candidate LG Jigsaw (102%) and the potential biscuit-making variety KWS Firefly (102%) are also performing well. Quality bread making wheat candidate varieties in trial are KWS Extase (101%), LG Detroit (100%) and SY Medea (97%).

Full trial results can be accessed via the AHDB Cereals & Oilseeds website: cereals.ahdb.org.uk/harvestresults

Disclaimer

AHDB Cereals & Oilseeds published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 10:46:04 UTC
