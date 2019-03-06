Harvest Snaps Launches Salad Toppers™ at Expo West

Crunch Better with New Gluten-Free, Baked Green Pea Crisps

Move over croutons, there’s a new way to Crunch Better! Calbee North America is introducing Harvest Snaps Salad Toppers™ Green Pea Crisps at Natural Products Expo West, Booth N744. Made from farm-picked green peas as the #1 ingredient, this new product delivers what salad enthusiasts have been seeking for years: a topper with a crispy crunch that is not too hard, comes in vibrantly delicious flavors, and provides a natural source of plant protein and fiber all while being entirely gluten free. Finally, there’s a no-sacrifices way to add texture and a burst of flavor to salads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005242/en/

Harvest Snaps Salad Toppers™ Green Pea Crisps (Photo: Business Wire)

Clocking in at only 30 calories per serving, this baked (never fried!) topper is also certified gluten-free, vegetarian friendly, plus completely free of artificial flavors, colors, cholesterol, and the common allergens soy, nuts, wheat and eggs. Designed to take your greens from “ho hum” to “oh wow!”, here’s how the new Harvest Snaps Salad Toppers lineup breaks down:

Garlic Butter: This classic flavor pairs beautifully with the naturally sweet taste of green peas.

This classic flavor pairs beautifully with the naturally sweet taste of green peas. Italian Herb: Seasoned with oregano, parsley, and a hint of garlic, these dynamic crisps will take your salad to the next level.

Seasoned with oregano, parsley, and a hint of garlic, these dynamic crisps will take your salad to the next level. Chipotle: This topper brings on the heat, adding a kick of adventurous flavor that’ll keep you coming back for more.

As noted by Paul Laubscher, Director of Marketing with Calbee North America, “Our goal is to make salad fun again and toss up a category that’s been long represented by hard, bread-based, croutons or dried fruit and seeds. Harvest Snaps has always been in the produce aisle, so creating a vegetable-first salad topper was a natural product extension. We’re excited for people to start crunching better, while enjoying naturally delicious flavors and a perfectly crispy texture.”

In addition to being an ideal pairing for salads, Harvest Snaps Salad Toppers™ Green Pea Crisps are also fantastic sprinkled on soups, used to create a crunchy breading for baked dinner recipes, or for snacking straight out of the bag. The products will be available for retailers in summer 2019 and sold in 3oz re-sealable bags that are all part of the TerraCycle recycling program. Follow @HarvestSnaps on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Calbee North America

Since expanding from Japan in 1970, the Calbee North America team has been passionate about making delicious snacks and using quality ingredients that bring a smile to your day. Their mantra is to “Harvest the Power of Nature,” and this is demonstrated in the company’s popular and nationally distributed line of Harvest Snaps Snack Crisps, which feature green peas, black beans or red lentils as the product’s first ingredient. Visit https://calbeena.com/ for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005242/en/