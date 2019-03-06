Harvest Snaps Launches Salad Toppers™ at Expo West

Move over croutons, there’s a new way to Crunch Better! Calbee North
America is introducing Harvest
Snaps Salad Toppers™ Green Pea Crisps at Natural
Products Expo West, Booth N744. Made from farm-picked green peas as
the #1 ingredient, this new product delivers what salad enthusiasts have
been seeking for years: a topper with a crispy crunch that is not too
hard, comes in vibrantly delicious flavors, and provides a natural
source of plant protein and fiber all while being entirely gluten free.
Finally, there’s a no-sacrifices way to add texture and a burst of
flavor to salads.
Clocking in at only 30 calories per serving, this baked (never fried!)
topper is also certified gluten-free, vegetarian friendly, plus
completely free of artificial flavors, colors, cholesterol, and the
common allergens soy, nuts, wheat and eggs. Designed to take your greens
from “ho hum” to “oh wow!”, here’s how the new Harvest Snaps Salad
Toppers lineup breaks down:
-
Garlic Butter: This classic flavor pairs beautifully with the
naturally sweet taste of green peas.
-
Italian Herb: Seasoned with oregano, parsley, and a hint of
garlic, these dynamic crisps will take your salad to the next level.
-
Chipotle: This topper brings on the heat, adding a kick of
adventurous flavor that’ll keep you coming back for more.
As noted by Paul Laubscher, Director of Marketing with Calbee North
America, “Our goal is to make salad fun again and toss up a category
that’s been long represented by hard, bread-based, croutons or dried
fruit and seeds. Harvest Snaps has always been in the produce aisle, so
creating a vegetable-first salad topper was a natural product extension.
We’re excited for people to start crunching better, while enjoying
naturally delicious flavors and a perfectly crispy texture.”
In addition to being an ideal pairing for salads, Harvest Snaps Salad
Toppers™ Green Pea Crisps are also fantastic sprinkled on soups, used to
create a crunchy breading for baked dinner recipes, or for snacking
straight out of the bag. The products will be available for retailers in
summer 2019 and sold in 3oz re-sealable bags that are all part of the TerraCycle
About Calbee North America
Since expanding from Japan in 1970, the Calbee North America team has
been passionate about making delicious snacks and using quality
ingredients that bring a smile to your day. Their mantra is to “Harvest
the Power of Nature,” and this is demonstrated in the company’s popular
and nationally distributed line of Harvest Snaps Snack Crisps, which
feature green peas, black beans or red lentils as the product’s first
ingredient. Visit https://calbeena.com/
for more information.
