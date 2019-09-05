Hasan Minhaj, The Daily Show Alum, Netflix Star and One of Time Magazine's 2019 “100 Most Influential People in the World,” to Host PLANET HOME Event in San Francisco

PLANET HOME combines the best elements of a summit, concert, festival and marketplace, delivering an impactful and interactive experience for attendees and connecting a new generation of consumers with global thought leaders, eco-forward organizations and innovative companies

Today, PLANET HOME, an organization dedicated to promoting actionable solutions to the planet’s greatest environmental issues, announced comedian, writer, producer, political commentator, actor and television host Hasan Minhaj will host PLANET HOME, taking place at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts September 13 - 15.

PLANET HOME is a first-of-its-kind three-day showcase full of live musical performances, immersive and interactive art installations, planetary changing discussions and an unparalleled bespoke food and beverage program.

Minhaj will be the featured host on Friday, September 13, joining other amazing talent such as musical artists Anna Clendening, Gallant, Nick Murphy (fka Chet Faker) and a fireside chat with actor and UN Ambassador Edward Norton.

Over the three-day showcase, PLANET HOME will feature world-renowned thought-leaders including Bill Nye the Science Guy, musicians DJ Snoopadelic (Snoop Dogg) and Wyclef Jean, actor and environmental activist Adrian Grenier, XPrize Founder Peter Diamandis, Microsoft’s Chief Environmental Officer Lucas Joppa, astronauts Captain Scott Kelly and Mike Massimino and many more. The event is designed to spotlight solutions on how to protect and improve the health of our planet and spark a shift in consumer behavior towards empathy, understanding and action.

“We are unbelievably proud of our incredible roster of world-renowned leaders in their respective fields, including scientists, musicians, comedians, astronauts and more,” said Gabrielle Hull, co-founder and co-CEO of PLANET HOME. “Their participation is a testament to how invested all corners of society are to exploring and implementing solutions to environmental issues. We created PLANET HOME with the intent focus on what’s possible and each participant -- be it the featured talent or the community attendees -- are indeed making this change possible.”

The three-day experiential event will feature two areas of engagement -- PLANET HOME Village and PLANET HOME Visions – combining the best elements of a summit, concert, festival and marketplace. Together they will deliver an impactful and interactive experience for attendees and connect a new generation of consumers with global thought leaders, eco-forward organizations and innovative companies providing solutions on how we EAT, MAKE, MOVE and LIVE.

PLANET HOME will take place at the Palace of Fine Arts at 3601 Lyon Street in San Francisco from September 13 - 15. Additional information about the event and purchasing tickets can be found on the official website: https://planethome.eco/

About PLANET HOME

PLANET HOME showcases unique, creative and immersive experiences to accelerate mass adoption of solutions to how we EAT, MAKE, MOVE and LIVE to protect the health of our planet. Our events celebrate and inspire a new generation who act on behalf of a more prosperous and abundant “planet home.” Through conferences, festivals, media, and eco-forward products, PLANET HOME connects the new generation with solutions. We strive for a world where people live in equilibrium with the planet: where each person makes conscious decisions today to create a better tomorrow.

