Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Hasbro takes home Peppa Pig, PJ Masks in $4 billion eOne deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 07:28pm EDT
Illustration photo of a Monopoly board game by Hasbro Gaming

(Reuters) - Hasbro Inc will buy Entertainment One Ltd for about $4 billion (3.27 billion pounds) in cash, expanding into the lucrative infant and preschool market by gaining access to popular TV shows like Peppa Pig and PJ Masks.

The deal for the independent studio will give the Nerf and Power Rangers toymaker more exposure in its content media push, where it has been buying smaller firms and tying up with major movie studios to boost sales of toys linked to movie franchises.

Last year, it spent about $520 million to add children's entertainment and merchandising franchises, including the characters of the superhero TV show Power Rangers.

Hasbro has also linked up with Paramount Pictures and Walt Disney and has seen growth with Marvel's "Avengers" toys.

Chief Executive Officer Brian Goldner said Hasbro will leverage eOne's brands to expand opportunities globally.

"The acquisition of eOne adds beloved story-led global family brands that deliver strong operating returns to Hasbro's portfolio and provides a pipeline of new brand creation driven by family-oriented storytelling," Goldner said.

Peppa Pig, which brings in the bulk of revenue at eOne, is a popular show that is streamed on several platforms across the globe and has been grabbing more sales with the growing popularity of its toys and merchandise.

Jackie Breyer, group publisher at trade magazine 'the Toy Book', said the latest deal shows Hasbro's efforts to build its entertainment brands and not just toys. Breyer also highlighted Hasbro's foray into the United Kingdom being a bonus.

"This is a huge deal," Breyer said.

Hasbro will pay 5.60 pounds per share, a premium of 26.4% to eOne's close of 4.43 pounds on Thursday. Hasbro will also finance the buy with debt and $1.0 billion to $1.25 billion in cash from equity financing, the companies said.

Hasbro sees annual run rate synergies of about $130 million by 2022, helped by savings from a portion of eOne's toy business in-house and improving the profitability of its licensing and merchandising activities.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Shares of Hasbro were down 5% in extended trading.

Centerview Partners LLC is serving as financial adviser to Hasbro and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP, Stikeman Elliott LLP and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP are serving as its legal counsel.

J.P. Morgan Cazenove is eOne's financial adviser and Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP and Mayer Brown International LLP are serving as its legal counsel.

(Reporting by Peter Henderson in San Francisco, Nivedita Balu and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis, Bernard Orr)

By Nivedita Balu
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD 1.19% 443.4 Delayed Quote.22.88%
HASBRO, INC -1.00% 114.35 Delayed Quote.42.15%
PARAMOUNT GROUP INC 1.07% 13.2 Delayed Quote.3.98%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 0.24% 136.08 Delayed Quote.23.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:15pCENTRAL BANKERS' JACKSON HOLE RETREAT : A Cheat Sheet
DJ
08:14pFor U.S. housing, trade war set to blunt some of Fed stimulus
RE
08:03pJapan's July core inflation hovers at two-year low, adds pressure on BOJ
RE
07:28pHasbro takes home Peppa Pig, PJ Masks in $4 billion eOne deal
RE
07:22pU.S. FAA says invites global Boeing 737 MAX pilots to simulator tests
RE
07:13pWALL STREET JOURNAL : Steel Execs Planning for Infrastructure Spending?
PU
07:10pU.S. plans in-person China trade talks next month -White House adviser
RE
07:09pSalesforce sees higher quarterly, FY revenue; shares rise 7%
RE
07:09pTwo Fed officials see no case for rate cut now; Kaplan 'open-minded'
RE
07:09pTwo Fed officials see no case for rate cut now; Kaplan 'open-minded'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. FAA says it will invite global Boeing 737 MAX pilots to simulator tests
2Budget spat puts Boeing contract for AWACS upgrades at risk - sources
3IDAO FIRS : Idaho First Bank Announces 2st Quarter 2019 Results
4AIA GROUP LTD : AIA : Delivers Excellent Results In The First Half Of 2019
5SALESFORCE.COM : SALESFORCE COM : Best Workplaces in Washington State

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group