Hasbro to buy studio Entertainment One for $4 billion

08/22/2019 | 04:51pm EDT
People dressed as characters from the animated series

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - U.S. toy maker Hasbro Inc will buy Entertainment One Ltd for about $4 billion (3.26 billion pounds) in cash, adding the independent studio with preschool brands such as Peppa Pig to the U.S. company known for Nerf and Power Rangers, the companies said on Thursday.

Hasbro will pay 5.60 pounds per share and will finance the deal with debt and $1.0-1.25 billion in cash from equity financing, the companies said.

(Reporting by Peter Henderson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Stocks treated in this article : Hasbro, Inc, Entertainment One Ltd
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD 1.19% 443.4 Delayed Quote.22.88%
HASBRO, INC -1.00% 114.35 Delayed Quote.42.15%
