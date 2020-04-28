HashCo Announces Filing Extension of Annual Disclosure Documents Due to COVID-19

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2020) - The Hash Corporation (the "Company", or "HashCo"), a Canadian company positioning itself to focus on the production and sale of cannabis-based hashish and other cannabis products, announces that due to circumstances created by the COVID - 19 pandemic it will not be filing its audited financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 by the scheduled due date of April 29, 2020, as required under section 4.4(b) and section 5.1(1) of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102").

As required by Ontario Instrument 51-502 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements (OSC Instrument 51-502), the Company discloses the following:

the Company's management and other insiders will be subject to a trading black-out that reflects the principles in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders until its audited financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 are filed on SEDAR;

the Company expects to file its audited financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 on or about May 15, 2020; and

since the date of the Company's most recently filed interim financial statements and management discussion and analysis, the Company has (i) closed a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $1,036,000 (the "Financing") through the issuance of 20,720,000 common shares ("Shares") of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Share. The Financing closed in tranches of $929,000 and $107,000 on November 4, 2019 and December 23, 2019, respectively, as disclosed in the Company's press release issued dated January 6, 2020, and (ii) entered into a long-term collaboration agreement with Medz Cannabis Incorporated, an Ontario based, privately-owned company licensed for the cultivation, processing and sale of medical cannabis under the Cannabis Act, as disclosed in the Company's press release dated April 21, 2020.

About The Hash Corporation

HashCo is a Canadian company positioning itself to focus on the production and sale of cannabis-based hashish and other cannabis products. HashCo intends to apply its separation and curing techniques to produce a suite of high-quality cannabis resin products, which are all-natural and free of additives and carcinogenic solvents. The Company intends to tailor its product offerings to pay tribute to historic traditions, fragrances and tastes, while upholding the highest health and safety standards.

As of the date of this press release, HashCo is actively seeking and developing partnerships and collaborations with licensed cultivators and other strategic partners within Canada, with the goal of crafting and introducing to the regulated market authentic products which reflect quality and innovation.

For additional information on The Hash Corporation:

Jesse Kline

The Hash Corporation, Chief Commercial Officer

1-416-986-8323

jesse@hashco.ca

www.thehashcorporation.com

Forward Looking Information

Cautionary Statement and Forward-Looking Information: This news release may contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the anticipated dates on which the Company expects to file its audited financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statement. Accordingly, readers should not undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.



NOT FOR DISSEMINATION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

