HashiCorp Bridges Cloud and On-Premises Infrastructure with Amazon Web Services App Mesh and Amazon Web Services Cloud Map Support

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp, a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, today announced support for Amazon Web Services (AWS) App Mesh through integration with AWS Cloud Map. AWS App Mesh users will now be able to leverage HashiCorp Consul for service discovery and health checking across AWS and non-AWS environments. This capability provides greater visibility for organizations managing microservices and applications in hybrid cloud environments.



“The trend we are seeing in the market is a shift towards microservices,” said Burzin Patel, vice president of worldwide alliances at HashiCorp. “Our customers need support for these deployments in cloud environments. We are proud to deepen our relationship with AWS by enabling organizations to use both AWS App Mesh and Consul for consistent service discovery across their cloud and on-premises infrastructure.”

AWS App Mesh makes it easy to run microservices by providing consistent visibility and network traffic controls for each microservice in an application. AWS App Mesh configures each microservice to export monitoring data and implements consistent communications control logic across your application, which makes it easy to quickly pinpoint the exact location of errors and automatically re-route network traffic when there are failures or when code changes need to be deployed. Users can use AWS App Mesh with Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS) and Amazon Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes (Amazon EKS) to better run containerized microservices at scale.

By leveraging HashiCorp Consul, visibility of these services extends beyond AWS environments. HashiCorp founder and co-CTO, Mitchell Hashimoto, demonstrated the bi-directional syncing capabilities at AWS re:Invent 2018 . This demonstration shows how Consul is able to discover new services deployed on AWS that are registered in AWS Cloud Map, and vice versa.

“AWS App Mesh allows for detailed observability and traffic management between microservices,” said Deepak Singh, director of compute services, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “Customers want to use AWS App Mesh without having to make significant changes in how they build services. We have been working with HashiCorp to allow customers using AWS App Mesh and HashiCorp Consul to discover, connect, and manage communication between services deployed across compute platforms.”

AWS App Mesh is now generally available to all AWS users, as is the integration with Consul through AWS Cloud Map. For those looking to get started using AWS App Mesh, the HashiCorp Terraform AWS provider supports provisioning of AWS App Mesh resources. More information about the Consul and AWS Cloud Map integration is available on the HashiCorp website and a recording of Mitchell Hashimoto’s live demonstration at re:Invent is available here . See this HashiCorp blog for an explanation of how the integration between Consul and AWS Cloud Map works and watch this webinar which explains how Consul can be used to manage microservices environments on AWS . For more information about HashiCorp Consul, please visit the product page: https://www.consul.io.

AWS and HashiCorp Collaboration

AWS, HashiCorp, and their supporting communities have a multi-year track record of collaborating to make it easier for joint customers to adopt cloud. As new AWS services have become available, HashiCorp and the community have written and updated HashiCorp Terraform providers to support the provisioning of those offerings. Over the past several years, HashiCorp has announced launch-day Terraform support for the Amazon EKS , Amazon Linux 2 , Amazon MQ , and a number of other services . HashiCorp has achieved AWS Security Competency , AWS DevOps Competency , and AWS Containers (Foundation) Competency status . The teams also worked together on Quick Start guides for HashiCorp Vault, Consul , and Nomad .

HashiCorp is the leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows to provision, secure, connect, and run any infrastructure for any application. HashiCorp open source tools Vagrant, Packer, Terraform, Vault, Consul, and Nomad are downloaded tens of millions of times each year and are broadly adopted by the Global 2000. Enterprise versions of these products enhance the open source tools with features that promote collaboration, operations, governance, and multi-data center functionality.

