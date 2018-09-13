Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HashiCorp Named to the Forbes Cloud 100

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp, a leader in cloud infrastructure automation, has been named to the Forbes 2018 Cloud 100, the publication’s list of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world (https://www.forbes.com/cloud100/).

“For the past three years, the Cloud 100 list has identified the top cloud companies that are reshaping their respective industries,” said Alex Konrad, Forbes editor of The Cloud 100. “I am consistently impressed by the caliber of companies honored on the Cloud 100 list. It is an exciting time to be a cloud company and founder.”

HashiCorp co-CTOs Mitchell Hashimoto and Armon Dadgar founded HashiCorp in 2012, creating a set of cloud infrastructure automation products that IT operations, security, networking, and development professionals use to help large enterprises adopt cloud computing. HashiCorp’s open source and enterprise products enable organizations to adopt consistent workflows to provision, secure, connect, and run any infrastructure for any application.

HashiCorp’s open source products have been downloaded millions of times and commercial versions of those products are broadly adopted by the Global 2000. The products’ modular and open design enables them to be widely used across a rich ecosystem of cloud and infrastructure partners including Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud, and VMware.

The HashiCorp customer base includes Adobe, Barclays, Cisco, Citadel, Pandora, Ripple, SAP Ariba, Segment, Spaceflight, and Stripe. Some of the many organizations using the HashiCorp products share their experiences at events like HashiConf ‘18, the company’s annual user and technology conference. Speakers at this year’s conference (Oct. 22-24 in San Francisco) include Bloomberg LP, Boston Consulting Group, Cruise Automation, Deluxe Entertainment, eBay Classifieds Group, Ellie Mae, Riot Games, Target, and others.

“It’s a profound honor to be recognized as one of the top private cloud companies in the world,” said Dave McJannet, CEO of HashiCorp. “The cloud revolution started as a way for developers to get something done quickly and today ‘multi-cloud’ has blossomed into a dominant architectural model for IT.  We recognize that our products today play an enabling role for some of the largest organizations in the world as they adopt this operating model for infrastructure, and we are committed to continued product evolution to make that even easier.”

Previous HashiCorp accolades include being named a Cool Vendor in DevOps by Gartner, an Innovator by IDC, an MIT Sloan CIO Symposium Innovation Showcase finalist, an Innovative Startup by CNBC, a San Francisco Chronicle Startup to Watch, a Technology of the Year by InfoWorld, one of InformationWeek’s 25 DevOps Vendors to Consider, one of CRN’s 10 Coolest Cloud Development Startups, and one of SD Times’ Best in Software Development. Founders and co-CTOs Mitchell Hashimoto and Armon Dadgar have also been named to Forbes and Inc's 30 Under 30 lists.

About HashiCorp
HashiCorp is a cloud infrastructure automation company that enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows to provision, secure, connect, and run any infrastructure for any application. HashiCorp open source tools Vagrant, Packer, Terraform, Vault, Consul, and Nomad are downloaded thousands of times per day and are broadly adopted by the Global 2000. Enterprise versions of these products enhance the open source tools with features that promote collaboration, operations, governance, and multi-data center functionality. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Mayfield, GGV Capital, Redpoint, and True Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.hashicorp.com or follow HashiCorp on Twitter @HashiCorp.

Media and Analyst Contact: 
Amber Rowland 
amber@therowlandagency.com
+1-650-814-4560

hashicorp-text-black-2.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:17pNOVOZYMES A/S : DSM and Novozymes launch Balancius, a major breakthrough in poultry nutrition that significantly increases feed efficiency and digestibility in broilers
AQ
04:17pCHIA MACH : Sinomach - CMEC executive visits DR Congo official
AQ
04:17pGATEKEEPER : Receives Initial Order With Logan Bus Company
AQ
04:17pVERSUS : Introduces Lifestyle Brand Han Cholo as a Prize Provider on Versus' Winfinite Gaming Platform
AQ
04:17pPEAK POSITIONING TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Plans to Help Canadian Entrepreneurs Sell to Chinese Businesses
AQ
04:17pSPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS : Receives Multiple Orders from Cable Partners for First Data Center Deployments in China
AQ
04:17pCONTINENTAL : Training courses for loyalty Continental develops bonus program for workshops
AQ
04:17pCURRENT WATER TECHNOLOGIES : Nominees for board of directors reject dissident shareholders
AQ
04:17pCONTINENTAL : Premiere at Automechanika Filters Supplement Continental's Product Lineup for the Aftermarket
AQ
04:17pORION : Announces a Contract Award of Approximately $97 million
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
2DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : China Fund Considers Deutsche Stake HNA Now Owns
3INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Zara Eases Concern Over Online Riv..
4AMAZON.COM : Tesla investor says U.S. SEC asked it about 'funding secured' tweet
5UPM-KYMMENE OYJ : UPM KYMMENE OYJ : recognised as the industry's most responsible company in the global Dow Jo..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.