HashiCorp Named to the Forbes Cloud 100

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp, a leader in cloud infrastructure automation, has been named to the Forbes 2018 Cloud 100, the publication’s list of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world (https://www.forbes.com/cloud100/).

“For the past three years, the Cloud 100 list has identified the top cloud companies that are reshaping their respective industries,” said Alex Konrad, Forbes editor of The Cloud 100. “I am consistently impressed by the caliber of companies honored on the Cloud 100 list. It is an exciting time to be a cloud company and founder.”

HashiCorp co-CTOs Mitchell Hashimoto and Armon Dadgar founded HashiCorp in 2012, creating a set of cloud infrastructure automation products that IT operations, security, networking, and development professionals use to help large enterprises adopt cloud computing. HashiCorp’s open source and enterprise products enable organizations to adopt consistent workflows to provision, secure, connect, and run any infrastructure for any application.

HashiCorp’s open source products have been downloaded millions of times and commercial versions of those products are broadly adopted by the Global 2000. The products’ modular and open design enables them to be widely used across a rich ecosystem of cloud and infrastructure partners including Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud, and VMware.

The HashiCorp customer base includes Adobe, Barclays, Cisco, Citadel, Pandora, Ripple, SAP Ariba, Segment, Spaceflight, and Stripe. Some of the many organizations using the HashiCorp products share their experiences at events like HashiConf ‘18, the company’s annual user and technology conference. Speakers at this year’s conference (Oct. 22-24 in San Francisco) include Bloomberg LP, Boston Consulting Group, Cruise Automation, Deluxe Entertainment, eBay Classifieds Group, Ellie Mae, Riot Games, Target, and others.

“It’s a profound honor to be recognized as one of the top private cloud companies in the world,” said Dave McJannet, CEO of HashiCorp. “The cloud revolution started as a way for developers to get something done quickly and today ‘multi-cloud’ has blossomed into a dominant architectural model for IT. We recognize that our products today play an enabling role for some of the largest organizations in the world as they adopt this operating model for infrastructure, and we are committed to continued product evolution to make that even easier.”

Previous HashiCorp accolades include being named a Cool Vendor in DevOps by Gartner, an Innovator by IDC, an MIT Sloan CIO Symposium Innovation Showcase finalist, an Innovative Startup by CNBC, a San Francisco Chronicle Startup to Watch, a Technology of the Year by InfoWorld, one of InformationWeek’s 25 DevOps Vendors to Consider, one of CRN’s 10 Coolest Cloud Development Startups, and one of SD Times’ Best in Software Development. Founders and co-CTOs Mitchell Hashimoto and Armon Dadgar have also been named to Forbes and Inc's 30 Under 30 lists.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp is a cloud infrastructure automation company that enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows to provision, secure, connect, and run any infrastructure for any application. HashiCorp open source tools Vagrant, Packer, Terraform, Vault, Consul, and Nomad are downloaded thousands of times per day and are broadly adopted by the Global 2000. Enterprise versions of these products enhance the open source tools with features that promote collaboration, operations, governance, and multi-data center functionality. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Mayfield, GGV Capital, Redpoint, and True Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.hashicorp.com or follow HashiCorp on Twitter @HashiCorp.