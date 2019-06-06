Log in
HashiCorp Recognized as Winner for 2019 Microsoft Partner of the Year for Open Source Applications and Infrastructure on Azure

06/06/2019 | 01:02pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp, a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, today announced that it has won the 2019 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for Open Source Applications and Infrastructure on Azure. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

In the past year, HashiCorp and Microsoft have worked together closely on delivering key contributions to the Open Source community. At KubeCon EU last month, HashiCorp joined Microsoft as they introduced the new Service Mesh Interface (SMI) specification, while showing how users can incorporate HashiCorp Consul into their Kubernetes environments. Additionally, both companies have produced educational videos for both Azure Friday and the Open Source Show, contributed technical blog content to Open at Microsoft, and actively manage the Azure provider GitHub repository. HashiCorp and Microsoft have also developed dedicated tracks on HashiCorp’s Learn education platform and Microsoft’s Azure Kubernetes Service On Demand workshop.

“This award is a reflection of the close collaboration and community growth that HashiCorp and Microsoft have achieved over the past year,” said Burzin Patel, vice president of worldwide alliances at HashiCorp. “We recognize the growing importance of Azure in the public cloud space and that HashiCorp tools like Terraform, Vault, Consul, and Nomad play a critical role in helping customers more easily adopt Azure services. We’re excited to see what additional progress we make together in the upcoming year.”

Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,900 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. HashiCorp was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services for the Open Source community on Azure.

The Open Source Applications and Infrastructure on Azure Partner of the Year Award recognizes an exceptional partner who excels in delivering outstanding open source-based applications or infrastructure solutions on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. They successfully meet customer interoperability needs, using at least one significant, globally recognized open source project in combination with Microsoft Azure. The winner demonstrates innovation, competitive differentiation, and customer value that results in a profitable business while showcasing the benefits of using Microsoft Azure services alongside open source software.

“It’s an honor to recognize finalists and winners of the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards,” said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. “These companies are successfully leading their industries, building intelligent solutions, addressing complex business challenges and making more possible for customers around the world. I’m honored to congratulate each winner and finalist.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp is the leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows to provision, secure, connect, and run any infrastructure for any application. HashiCorp open source tools Vagrant, Packer, Terraform, Vault, Consul, and Nomad are downloaded tens of millions of times each year and are broadly adopted by the Global 2000. Enterprise versions of these products enhance the open source tools with features that promote collaboration, operations, governance, and multi-data center functionality. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Mayfield, GGV Capital, Redpoint Ventures, True Ventures, IVP, and Bessemer Venture Partners. For more information, visit https://www.hashicorp.com or follow HashiCorp on Twitter @HashiCorp.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media and Analyst Contact:
Amber Rowland
amber@therowlandagency.com
+1-650-814-4560

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
