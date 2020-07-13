HashiCorp Recognized for Two 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp®, the leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, today announced it has been recognized as a finalist in the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year awards in the categories of OSS on Azure Partner of the Year and Alliance Global ISV Partner of the Year. HashiCorp was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.



“Being named a finalist across two categories is a reflection of the deep partnership and ongoing collaboration HashiCorp and Microsoft have achieved during the past year,” said Burzin Patel, vice president of global alliances at HashiCorp. “We continue to see demand from our customers who are choosing Microsoft Azure public cloud in conjunction with HashiCorp tools, which are increasingly playing a critical role in helping customers more easily adopt Azure services. We’re excited about building on our success and delivering more value to our joint customers in the years ahead.”

During the past twelve months, HashiCorp and Microsoft have collaborated to deliver HashiCorp Consul® Service (HCS) on Azure, version 2.0 of the HashiCorp Terraform® AzureRM Provider, and the HashiCorp Terraform Azure DevOps provider. With HCS on Azure, enterprises can deploy HashiCorp-managed Consul clusters directly through the Microsoft Azure portal and easily standardize on a single tool to discover services and securely route traffic across any Azure Kubernetes Service or Azure Compute application environment. HashiCorp Terraform AzureRM 2.0 delivered three major improvements: an overhaul of the Virtual Machine and Virtual Machine Scale Set resources, the introduction of custom timeouts, and the removal of deprecated resources. Having access to these features and enhancements simplifies configurations and improves the overall experience of using the Terraform AzureRM Provider. With the HashiCorp Azure DevOps provider users can manage Azure DevOps resources like projects, CI/CD pipelines, and build policies through Terraform.

HashiCorp and Microsoft have a long-standing partnership. In 2017, Microsoft committed to a multi-year partnership aimed at further integrating Azure services with HashiCorp products. Today, HashiCorp’s portfolio of cloud infrastructure automation products, which includes Terraform, Vault™, Consul, and Nomad™ for infrastructure, security, networking, and application automation delivery, are used by hundreds of enterprises, like Mercedes-Benz Research & Development North America , AGL Energy , Criteo , and Roblox on Microsoft Azure. HashiCorp was named a 2019 Microsoft Partner of the Year for Open Source Applications and Infrastructure on Azure.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in several categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,300 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. HashiCorp was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in the categories OSS on Azure Partner of the Year and Alliance Global ISV Partner of the Year.

“It is an honor to recognize the winners and finalists of the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. “These partners go above and beyond, delivering timely solutions that solve the complex challenges that businesses around the world face – from communicating and collaborating virtually to helping customers realize their full potential with Azure cloud services, and beyond. I am proud to honor and congratulate each winner and finalist.”

To learn more about the Microsoft Partner of the Year awards program, visit https://partner.microsoft.com/en-US/inspire/awards .

