--Kevin Hassett, the chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, told CNBC on Friday he expects U.S. gross domestic product to grow about 3% this year.

--Mr. Hassett, in an interview with CNBC, also said the weak economy in Europe and weakness in China "is having all sorts of effects on global prices."

--He also said the "hot U.S. economy" can't generate inflation given the deflationary pressures from the rest of the world.

