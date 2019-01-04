Hassett Warns Other Firms Could Join Apple in Seeing Weaker Sales -- Update

By Nick Timiraos

U.S. companies that rely heavily on sales in Chinese markets are likely to face headwinds in the months ahead amid slower growth and rising trade tensions, a top White House economic adviser said Thursday, as U.S. negotiators prepare for a round of talks in China.

Kevin Hassett, chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, predicted the U.S. economy would still grow at a sturdy pace this year despite markets that have grown unsettled over slower growth abroad, particularly in China.

"There are signs that the Chinese economy is slowing sharply," Mr. Hassett said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal on Thursday morning.

"Multinational firms with profits in China are probably going to see at least that part of their profit picture sour a little bit," he said.

He added, however, that a "positive trade deal with China" could cause "animal spirits to reverse sharply" and cause markets to rally.

Stocks slumped Thursday after Apple lowered its quarterly revenue forecast Wednesday for the first time in more than 15 years, a move prompted by ebbing iPhone sales in China.

The Institute for Supply Management said Thursday that its U.S. manufacturing index fell to 54.1 in December, the lowest reading since November 2016. That was down by 5.2 percentage points from November, the largest such drop in a decade.

U.S. and Chinese negotiators are planning to meet in Beijing next week for a round of talks. In a cabinet meeting Wednesday, President Trump said that negotiations, due to wrap up March 1, are "coming along very well."

If a deal isn't reached, the U.S. threatens to boost tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods to 25% from 10%, which would be a sizable hit to big U.S. firms that rely on imported Chinese components and to the Chinese economy.

People closely tracking the talks say the two sides are discussing four main areas: additional Chinese purchases of U.S. goods and services; increased access to the Chinese markets for U.S. industry; protection of U.S. intellectual property; and sharp reductions of Chinese subsidies, particularly in the high-tech areas.

The U.S. wants "new approaches to monitor (Chinese pledges), verify them and hold China accountable," said Myron Brilliant, executive vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. He meets regularly with American officials, including U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, who heads the Trump administration's team.

The two sides aren't close to a deal yet and the U.S. could still reject a Chinese offer as inadequate. But Mr. Brilliant said that administration officials hold open the possibility of rolling back some of the tariffs by March 1 if they get an enforceable deal, or reducing them at a specific time afterward.

In particular, Mr. Brilliant said, U.S. officials are looking to assure that Chinese leaders get local officials to carry out pledges to end discrimination or technology theft. Despite the government's broad powers, Beijing sometimes fails to force local officials to follow through on its goals. That is one reason, for instance, Chinese steel production remains so high, despite longtime promises to reduce excess capacity in the industry and fight air pollution.

On the U.S. economy, Mr. Hassett said the White House expected growth of 3% this year. Most professional forecasters see the economy slowing this year. Fed officials projected 2.3% growth when they met two weeks ago.

"The China part of the puzzle is a negative, but people who have profits in the U.S. are probably going to surprise on the upside," Mr. Hassett said. "The rest of the world is slowing a little bit, but the U.S. economy is outperforming."

Mr. Hassett said slower growth abroad was one reason U.S. bond yields have fallen, which should provide "insurance" for the U.S. economy because lower borrowing costs would benefit American businesses and consumers.

