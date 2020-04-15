Log in
Hasten Cleanse : Available in 5 Gallon Pails

04/15/2020 | 10:00am EDT

Hasten Cleanse, a non-hazardous multi-purpose cleaning solution, is now available in 5-gallon pails geared toward commercial and residential use. The smaller sized offering will complement the current 55 gallon and 275 gallon offerings geared primarily towards Industrial applications.

High Performance, Versatile Cleaner

The proprietary formula is specifically designed to break down chains of fats, oils and grease. Hasten Cleanse is an all-purpose cleaner that can be used to clean baked on oil and grease on dishes, kitchen appliances, floors and windows. The highly concentrated product allows for varying dilution ratios to provide a single source cleaning solution for commercial and residential kitchens. This versatility eliminates the need for maintaining an inventory of many different products. With low use costs, Hasten Cleanse is effective and economical.

Safe for Humans and the Environment

Hasten Cleanse’s near neutral pH surfactant blend powers off grease, oil and tough soils. Employees can wash pots and pans quickly and effectively with no harsh irritants or abrasives. Containing no organic solvents, volatile organic compounds (VOC’s), chlorinated fluorocarbons (CFC’s) and a pH of 7.70-7.90, it possesses exceptional remediation qualities, breaking down hydrocarbons through natural biodegradation. Hasten Cleanse is classified as readily biodegradable, non-hazardous, noncorrosive, exhibiting low toxicity to marine organisms, and beneficial to waste water treatment facilities without the addition of microbes into its formation.

Chris Chapman, President of Hasten Chemical comments, “One of the most frequent requests we get is if we can offer Hasten Cleanse in smaller sizes. Offering it in a 5 gallon pail makes it economical and possible to use at small businesses and at home.”

Other Applications

Hasten Cleanse is a multipurpose aqueous based solution with functionality including vapor suppression, degassing, degreasing, storage tank cleaning, soil remediation, and as an emergency response solution to hydrocarbon spills and fires. It can be applied as a soil remediation agent, effectively decreasing hydrocarbon content. It is currently being applied for tank cleaning at hydrocarbon storage facilities and for cleaning up of various petrochemical plants that have been affected by leaks and fires.

From cleaning commercial and residential kitchens, to cleaning up hydrocarbon spills and remediation, Hasten Cleanse is a product with three attractive features: Proven performance, economical utility and safety for employees and the work site environment.

About Hasten Cleanse

For more information about Hasten Cleanse and the wide range of applications, visit https://hastencleanse.com/ or call Hasten Energy Solutions (832)-655-7763.

Hasten Energy Solutions, LLC
Headquarters: Houston, Texas
CEO: Chris Chapman
Website: www.hastencleanse.com


© Business Wire 2020
