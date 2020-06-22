Log in
Hasura Launches Hasura Cloud, the First GraphQL Service That Connects to Multi-Cloud Data Sources to Accelerate Development of Modern Applications

06/22/2020 | 12:34pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at Hasura Con ’20, Hasura, the data access infrastructure company, announced its new service, Hasura Cloud, that provides instant and secure access to data across hybrid- and multi-cloud environments with a unified GraphQL API. Hasura Cloud helps organizations create data-driven applications without costly investments in infrastructure or operational management. Hasura Cloud is based on Hasura’s successful enterprise-grade Hasura Pro product and brings new cloud-specific functionality such as dynamic data caching, auto-scaling, global availability and consumption-based pricing. 

Organizations already have data they want to use but it is trapped in silos. Rather than trying to use outdated approaches to overcome this problem like consolidating fast-moving operational data into static data warehouses or datalakes, it is time for a new approach: simply connect applications by federating access to where the data lives, using a modern API-based approach that includes security, governance and scalability as standard features. Hasura’s proven technology helps developers quickly generate GraphQL-based APIs to access data where it is today so they can focus on building useful applications and not on reinventing infrastructure scaffolding.

“Enterprises building cloud-based applications want to easily create data-driven APIs, without lengthy and expensive data migration exercises or building monolithic data warehouses,” said James Governor, RedMonk co-founder. “Hasura Cloud is designed to solve this need.” 

With Hasura Cloud and its data federation capabilities, organizations can bridge new and old datasets regardless of location, helping developers quickly build new applications without needing to migrate large legacy datasets or getting locked into a specific vendor’s data platform. This flexibility helps organizations to move quickly as they adapt to the rapidly changing world around them without taking on huge operational complexity. Instead, they can react quickly and align the cost of operations with the value provided by these new applications.

“Hasura Cloud means you can start using a globally available, production-ready GraphQL API service immediately. There’s no need to commission hosting infrastructure or worry about operational management, you can just get started straight away. It’s been the number one request from customers looking for the fastest possible experience,” said Hasura CEO and co-founder Tanmai Gopal. “We know that organizations of all kinds want to use modern APIs to connect data to applications. What makes no sense is spending years reinventing what Hasura has already done for you. Just use Hasura Cloud and get on with inventing the future.” 

Hasura Cloud uses GraphQL, an open-source data query and manipulation specification released in 2015 by Facebook, to automatically create programming interfaces (APIs) that developers use to access and manipulate data in modern applications. Hasura’s deep understanding of the way data is used allows Hasura Cloud to optimize data access with dynamic data caching and auto-scaling, improving performance for applications that have traditionally struggled to scale. Hasura Cloud takes care of the operational challenges so that organizations can concentrate on using their data to create value. 

“Hasura’s GraphQL engine is at the core of our infrastructure, and one of the most impressive features is its ability to scale horizontally. Having scaling handled automatically by Hasura Cloud will give us peace of mind that we can handle spikes in demand without manual effort,” said Damien Tanner, CTO of Konf.co.

About Hasura Con ‘20
Hasura Con ‘20 is a free virtual conference that will bring together Hasura’s users and community for six days of learning in June. The conference will have speakers from Airbus, Cherre, Credimi, General Assembly, GraphCMS, Krafteer, Lineup Ninja, Meow.vc, NuxtJS, Observable, OneGraph, Prefect, RESULT, Swiggy, SZTAKI, Tarbh, The Chicago Reporter, The Guild and WorkClout. For more information, simply go to: https://hasura.io/events/hasura-con-2020/.

About Hasura
Hasura is helping to build the modern world of globally relevant, data-driven applications and APIs. Hasura’s range of data access solutions helps organizations accelerate product delivery by instantly connecting data and services to applications with GraphQL APIs. For more information, go to: https://hasura.io or follow @HasuraHQ.

Media and Analyst Contact:
Amber Rowland
amber@therowlandagency.com
+1-650-814-4560

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
