Hatch Baby Announces Investment from Amazon Alexa Fund to Support New Moms and Dads in Parenting

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Menlo Park-based smart nursery company Hatch Baby announced an investment from Amazon’s Alexa Fund to grow their ability to support new parents. Joining the Alexa Fund portfolio will allow Hatch Baby to continue to increase its presence in the baby space and further differentiates Hatch Baby’s unique blend of smart products and services from others in the space.



“We’ve already helped more than 200,000 families sleep better, and this investment will enable us to help more families thrive and bring greater sleep support to an even larger set of customers,” said Hatch Baby CEO and co-founder, Ann Crady Weiss. “We’re thrilled that the Alexa Fund has identified Hatch Baby’s suite of products as transformative in the ways in which new parents get the support that they need. We both recognize just how hard it is to be a parent, and this investment will allow us to double down on our committed to finding smart ways to give parents the support they need.”

As part of the Alexa Fund portfolio, Hatch Baby will be able expand upon its work with Alexa and other Amazon services. For example, Hatch Baby will be able to provide broader and deeper support to new parents — both before and after their babies are born — through product and services partnerships with Amazon Baby Registry, a content partnership with Amazon Family, and the integration of Hatch Baby’s skill for Alexa.

“The Alexa Fund was created to support companies embracing voice technology and exploring new and compelling uses for Alexa,” said Paul Bernard, director of the Alexa Fund. “We see parenting and health and wellness as two areas where voice can make customers’ lives simpler, and Hatch Baby has a clear vision of how Alexa and other Amazon services can help them better support parents. We’re excited to give them the access and resources they need to expand their skill for Alexa and explore further integrations across Amazon.”

To streamline the new parent experience, Hatch Baby teamed up with Amazon to bring more functionality to the popular Hatch Baby skill for Alexa. With enhanced functionality, parents can track the following using Alexa:

Diaper changes

Nursing sessions

Bottle feeding

Sleep and naps

Baby weight

This hands-free mode of tracking a new baby’s crucial daily activities simply by voice is a significant improvement in the ways parents are able to monitor the events of their baby’s day.

About Hatch Baby

Hatch Baby is on a mission to make life easier for parents (that’s you!). We’ve been there — marveling at a growing belly, struggling to feed our babies, trying everything to get our kids to sleep. We know just how hard parenting can be. So we’ve created a suite of products and services to simplify the most important job you’ll ever have. Launched in 2014 by parent entrepreneurs Ann Crady Weiss and Dave Weiss, and featured on “Shark Tank” in 2016, Hatch Baby is headquartered in Menlo Park. For more information, visit www.hatchbaby.com .