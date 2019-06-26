Log in
Hatch Medical Signs Manufacturing and Distribution Pact with Argon Medical Devices

06/26/2019 | 05:43pm EDT

ATLANTA, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical device incubator and technology brokerage firm, Hatch Medical, L.L.C., recently announced the completion of a licensing agreement with Argon Medical Devices, Inc., a leading player in interventional medicine.  Argon has licensed the manufacturing and global distribution rights to Hatch Medical’s family of liver access products, including the Scorpion™ Transjugular Intrahepatic Portasystemic Shunt (TIPS) Access Systems. 

Under terms of the agreement, Argon Medical Devices, Inc. will manufacture the products through company-owned and OEM-directed facilities and distribute the products through its global direct sales forces and distributor networks.  Additional details of the agreement were not made available.

“We are pleased to have secured such a strong partner for this procedure-changing product line.  Argon Medical, with its strong focus on liver access technologies, is recognized as a world-class manufacturer with tremendous depth and global distribution resources,” commented Paul Gianneschi, Managing Principal and Founder of Hatch Medical.

Hatch Medical’s family of Scorpion™ TIPS Access System products was conceived by interventional radiologist, S. Lowell Kahn, MD FSIR, Founder of New England Endovascular Center in West Springfield, MA.  Scorpion™ TIPS Access System products incorporate proprietary technology and design elements that improve upon the overall utility, accuracy and simplicity of TIPS access.  As a result, Scorpion™ TIPS Access Systems are ideally suited to address the needs of physicians performing these complex procedures, estimated to be in excess of 30,000 globally.

George Leondis, President and CEO of Argon Medical Devices, Inc., commented that “the family of Scorpion™ TIPS Access System products are an evolutionary step forward in liver access and provide an excellent complement to our TLAB® transjugular liver biopsy system.”  Mr. Leondis added that Argon is “excited to partner with Hatch Medical on this innovative product line and looks forward to driving its success in the market.”

Hatch Medical jointly develops and brokers minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of vascular and oncological disease through its network of risk-sharing partners.  

For additional information on this, or other Hatch Medical, L.L.C. products and services, e-mail the company at info@hatchmedical.com.  This release and additional news about Hatch Medical can be obtained by visiting the company’s web site at: http://www.hatchmedical.com.

Contact Paul Gianneschi, Managing Principal, 770-476-9940, or Steven Hvozda, Principal 949-388-9335


© GlobeNewswire 2019
