Hatch : Nominations for the Hatch–CIM Mining and Minerals Project Development Safety Award are now open—and easier to complete!

Calling all Canadian mining and mineral processing projects that have achieved above-average safety statistics!

Until January 25, 2020, the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) is accepting nominations for the 2020 Hatch-CIM Mining & Minerals Project Development Safety Award.

New this year - the streamlined nomination form is available online! Use the links below to submit your project before January 25:

English - online nomination form

French - online nomination form

To be eligible for nomination, the project must meet the following criteria:

Project owner or project team must be an active CIM member.

Canadian owner/contractor team must complete a single, significant (>300,000 work hours), Canada-located project within 12 months prior to the award application. Applications stand for three years.

All Canadian mine and processing facilities in the metals, diamonds, industrial minerals, oil sands, and coal sectors are included and eligible.

About the Award

The Hatch-CIM Mining & Minerals Project Development Safety award was established in 2012 to recognize and reward projects with outstanding safety systems and performance. The award focuses on the safety culture and results at the mine and/or processing plant and its infrastructure during the development and construction phases of a project.

The 2020 Hatch-CIM Mining and Minerals Project Development Safety Award winner will be announced at the 2020 CIM Convention Award Gala, on May 4, 2020, in Montreal, QC, Canada.

For more information on the CIM Awards click here.