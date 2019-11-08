Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Hatch : Nominations for the Hatch–CIM Mining and Minerals Project Development Safety Award are now open—and easier to complete!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 02:06pm EST

Calling all Canadian mining and mineral processing projects that have achieved above-average safety statistics!

Until January 25, 2020, the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) is accepting nominations for the 2020 Hatch-CIM Mining & Minerals Project Development Safety Award.

New this year - the streamlined nomination form is available online! Use the links below to submit your project before January 25:

English - online nomination form

French - online nomination form

To be eligible for nomination, the project must meet the following criteria:

  • Project owner or project team must be an active CIM member.
  • Canadian owner/contractor team must complete a single, significant (>300,000 work hours), Canada-located project within 12 months prior to the award application. Applications stand for three years.
  • All Canadian mine and processing facilities in the metals, diamonds, industrial minerals, oil sands, and coal sectors are included and eligible.

About the Award

The Hatch-CIM Mining & Minerals Project Development Safety award was established in 2012 to recognize and reward projects with outstanding safety systems and performance. The award focuses on the safety culture and results at the mine and/or processing plant and its infrastructure during the development and construction phases of a project.

The 2020 Hatch-CIM Mining and Minerals Project Development Safety Award winner will be announced at the 2020 CIM Convention Award Gala, on May 4, 2020, in Montreal, QC, Canada.

For more information on the CIM Awards click here.

Disclaimer

Hatch Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 19:04:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:30pIEDA IOWA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY : Gov. Reynolds, Secretary Naig to participate in press call-back from Japan
PU
02:29pFCC orders station groups to negotiate with AT&T in DirecTV dispute
RE
02:20pCARL ICAHN : Activist investor Icahn sells nearly a third of his Occidental Petroleum stake
RE
02:15pOHIO DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES : mineral resources valued at more than $1.5 billion in 2018; Wages increase
PU
02:10pNew Record Label, Built by Artists for Artists to Protect Independent Music, Releases Its First Music Video
SE
02:06pHATCH : Nominations for the Hatch–CIM Mining and Minerals Project Development Safety Award are now open—and easier to complete!
PU
02:00pNASS NATIONAL AGRICULTURAL STATISTICS SERVICE : Crop Production (November 2019)
PU
01:55pEurope seeks to clinch rare League of Legends win in Asia-dominated esports world
RE
01:52pActivist investor Icahn sells nearly a third of his Occidental Petroleum stake
RE
01:40pUSW UNITED STEELWORKERS : Atomic Council Members Query Department of Energy Officials
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
2Trade deal doubts clip world stock rally, oil falls
3ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ SE: Allianz reports strong operating profit of 3.0 billion euros in 3Q 2019. Full-year op..
4GE UNIT ORDERS 25 AIRBUS JETS INCLUDING 12 ROLLS-POWERED A330NEO: sources
5SBERBANK ROSSII PAO : SBERBANK RAS 10M 2019: the Bank earned RUB74.1 bn in October

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group