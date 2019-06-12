Hattie Hill Retiring As Women's Foodservice Forum President And CEO: Retains Advisory Role

DALLAS, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced in March at the Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF) Annual Leadership Development Conference, Hattie Hill is retiring as WFF's president and CEO. Hill is an international leadership development expert, professional speaker, best-selling author and globally renowned thought leader who spent more than 30 years as the CEO of Hattie Hill Enterprises Inc.

Hill's experience with WFF includes serving as an executive consultant to the board and as a member of the board. As president and CEO over the past six years, she created a legacy of championing gender parity in the workplace. Hill will continue to advise the organization through year-end.

The Executive Committee of the Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF) has chosen to appoint current board chair Denny Marie Post to serve as president and CEO until the formal search for a new long-term leader is completed. During this transition, Post will continue to build upon work underway to advance WFF's bold mission to Lead the Way to gender equity by equipping the food industry with data-driven strategies that accelerate the advancement of women leaders.

Effective immediately, Post will relinquish her position as Chair of the WFF Board to assume the president and CEO role until the formal search is completed later this year. Consistent with the bylaws of the organization, WFF Board Chair-Elect Salli Setta, President and Chief Concept Officer of Red Lobster, will become Chair of the WFF Board.

ABOUT WOMEN'S FOODSERVICE FORUM: Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF) is the Food Industry's thought leader on gender equity. WFF provides the research, insights and best practice solutions that enable food companies to address the pressing need for talent, drive better consumer insights and increase business performance by realizing the full potential of women leaders. Working since 1989 to provide the tools and resources to help women build leadership competencies that enhance career advancement, WFF also partners with the Food Industry to create work environments where women thrive and organizations reap the rewards of a gender-diverse workforce. For more information, visit www.wff.org.

