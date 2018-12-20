Haug Partners Elevates David Shotlander to Partner

Haug Partners LLP is proud to announce the elevation of David Shotlander
to Partner in the Washington, D.C. office. Mr. Shotlander joined Haug
Partners in 2014.
Mr. Shotlander’s core practice is antitrust litigation, government
investigations and counseling. He primarily represents pharmaceutical
companies on matters involving critical and emerging antitrust issues,
and has also represented parties in merger and civil non-merger
investigations before the Federal Trade Commission, Department of
Justice, state attorney generals, and foreign competition authorities.
Mr. Shotlander has also been repeatedly awarded SuperLawyers® Washington
DC Rising Star.
Mr. Shotlander attended George Mason University School of Law, and
received his B.A. in Economics and Political Science from Dickinson
College.
About Haug Partners LLP
Haug Partners LLP is a national law firm that provides integrated
multidisciplinary legal services for life science and technology
companies. With offices in New York, Washington, D.C., and Boston, and
through working partnerships with firms in Germany, China, and Japan,
Haug Partners has the resources, technical expertise, legal acumen, and
business judgment to consistently deliver optimal outcomes for clients.
www.haugpartners.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181220005567/en/