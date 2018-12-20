Log in
Haug Partners Elevates David Shotlander to Partner

12/20/2018 | 05:07pm CET

Haug Partners LLP is proud to announce the elevation of David Shotlander to Partner in the Washington, D.C. office. Mr. Shotlander joined Haug Partners in 2014.

Mr. Shotlander’s core practice is antitrust litigation, government investigations and counseling. He primarily represents pharmaceutical companies on matters involving critical and emerging antitrust issues, and has also represented parties in merger and civil non-merger investigations before the Federal Trade Commission, Department of Justice, state attorney generals, and foreign competition authorities. Mr. Shotlander has also been repeatedly awarded SuperLawyers® Washington DC Rising Star.

Mr. Shotlander attended George Mason University School of Law, and received his B.A. in Economics and Political Science from Dickinson College.

About Haug Partners LLP

Haug Partners LLP is a national law firm that provides integrated multidisciplinary legal services for life science and technology companies. With offices in New York, Washington, D.C., and Boston, and through working partnerships with firms in Germany, China, and Japan, Haug Partners has the resources, technical expertise, legal acumen, and business judgment to consistently deliver optimal outcomes for clients.

www.haugpartners.com


© Business Wire 2018
