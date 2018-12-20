Haug Partners Elevates Erika Selli to Partner

Haug Partners LLP is proud to announce the elevation of Erika Selli to
Partner in the New York City office. Ms. Selli joined Haug Partners in
2013.
Ms. Selli’s practice focuses on intellectual property litigation,
primarily patent litigation in the area of pharmaceuticals and
biologics, as well as cases arising under the Hatch-Waxman Amendments to
the Federal Food, Drug & Cosmetic Act. She has represented clients in
all stages of litigation, including pre-suit investigations, trial, and
appellate proceedings before various federal district courts, the U.S.
Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, and the U.S. International
Trade Commission. Ms. Selli has also represented clients in inter
partes review proceedings before the PTAB. In addition to her
litigation practice, Ms. Selli also has experience in counseling related
to FDA regulatory matters and due diligence for corporate transactions.
About Haug Partners LLP
Haug Partners LLP is a national law firm that provides integrated
multidisciplinary legal services for life science and technology
companies. With offices in New York, Washington, D.C., and Boston, and
through working partnerships with firms in Germany, China, and Japan,
Haug Partners has the resources, technical expertise, legal acumen, and
business judgment to consistently deliver optimal outcomes for clients.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181220005566/en/