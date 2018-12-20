Log in
Haug Partners Elevates Erika Selli to Partner

12/20/2018 | 05:03pm CET

Haug Partners LLP is proud to announce the elevation of Erika Selli to Partner in the New York City office. Ms. Selli joined Haug Partners in 2013.

Ms. Selli’s practice focuses on intellectual property litigation, primarily patent litigation in the area of pharmaceuticals and biologics, as well as cases arising under the Hatch-Waxman Amendments to the Federal Food, Drug & Cosmetic Act. She has represented clients in all stages of litigation, including pre-suit investigations, trial, and appellate proceedings before various federal district courts, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, and the U.S. International Trade Commission. Ms. Selli has also represented clients in inter partes review proceedings before the PTAB. In addition to her litigation practice, Ms. Selli also has experience in counseling related to FDA regulatory matters and due diligence for corporate transactions.

About Haug Partners LLP

Haug Partners LLP is a national law firm that provides integrated multidisciplinary legal services for life science and technology companies. With offices in New York, Washington, D.C., and Boston, and through working partnerships with firms in Germany, China, and Japan, Haug Partners has the resources, technical expertise, legal acumen, and business judgment to consistently deliver optimal outcomes for clients.


© Business Wire 2018
