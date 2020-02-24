Haug Partners Elevates Jonathan Herstoff and Jason Kanter to Become Partners in New York

Haug Partners LLP is pleased to announce the promotions of Jonathan Herstoff and Jason Kanter to Partner as of March 1, 2020.

Jonathan Herstoff joined the firm as an associate in 2011. Jonathan focuses on all aspects of patent litigation through trials and appeal. He has a specific expertise in Hatch-Waxman cases. Mr. Herstoff gained an international perspective on intellectual-property law with studies in China and has experience in patent and trademark prosecution. Very notably, Mr. Herstoff argued and won a unanimous decision before the Supreme Court of the United States in Hamer v. Neighborhood Housing Services of Chicago et al., No. 16-658.

Mr. Herstoff received a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry, cum laude, from Muhlenberg College in 2007. In 2010, he received both his J.D. degree, magna cum laude, and an LL.M. degree in Intellectual Property, magna cum laude, from Franklin Pierce Law Center, now known as University of New Hampshire School of Law. As an undergraduate, Mr. Herstoff was an intern at Brookhaven National Laboratory where he tested detectors for the Pioneering High Efficiency Nuclear Interaction Experiment (PHENIX). During law school he interned at the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit under Judge Arthur J. Gajarsa.

Jason Kanter is also an experienced trial attorney who has frequently represented clients at trials on the district-court level. Mr. Kanter has also practiced before the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. His practice focuses on intellectual property litigation, counseling, and opinion work. With a deep background in the life sciences, Mr. Kanter has a particular expertise in the intersection of science and law and how technical issues impact a client’s case. Mr. Kanter is also a patent agent and is part of the firm’s patent prosecution practice.

Mr. Kanter received a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology, Immunology, and Molecular Genetics from the University of California in 2007. In 2008, he received his M.S. from Northwestern University, McCormick School of Engineering in Biotechnology. Mr. Kanter received his J.D. in 2012 from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law with an Intellectual Property Concentration.

Ed Haug, Chairman of the firm, noted that “We are extremely proud and enthusiastic to welcome Jonathan and Jason as our newest partners in the firm. Both of them joined us shortly after law school and developed into first rate attorneys under the tutelage of the many exceptional lawyers in the firm, while demonstrating an uncompromising work ethic for our clients.”

Haug Partners LLP is a national law firm that provides integrated multidisciplinary legal services including intellectual property, FDA, antitrust and commercial transactions. The firm has offices in New York, Washington, D.C., and Boston.

