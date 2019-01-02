Haug Partners LLP : Elevates Three New Partners

Haug Partners LLP is proud to announce that Erika Selli from the New
York City office, Joshua Barlow from the Boston office, and David
Shotlander from the Washington, D.C. office have all been elevated to
Partners.
Ms. Selli focuses her practice on patent litigation for technologies,
pharmaceuticals, computer software, business methods, and commercial
products. She has represented clients in all stages of trial and
appellate proceedings before federal district courts, the U.S. Court of
Appeals for the Federal Circuit, and the U.S. International Trade
Commission.
In law school, Ms. Selli was a member of the St. John’s Law Review and
gained practical insight regarding the judicial process while interning
for Magistrate Judge A. Kathleen Tomlinson of the Eastern District of
New York. Before law school, Ms. Selli received her B.S. magna cum laude
from Union College, where she conducted research related to the
embryonic development of the PPT1 gene in drosophila.
Mr. Barlow is a trial lawyer who represents life science and other
innovator companies in a broad range of controversies. In keeping with
the firm’s interdisciplinary approach, Mr. Barlow handles commercial,
antitrust, product liability, class action, and intellectual property
disputes. He also helps companies de-risk their development and
commercialization strategies by advising them on licensing,
collaboration, and other key business agreements, and advising them on
employee and asset-protection matters. He has litigated in federal and
state courts and arbitration forums. Mr. Barlow’s pro bono service
includes the representation of disabled U.S. veterans and asylum seekers.
Mr. Barlow is a former MassConnect mentor, and served as a Special
Assistant District Attorney for the Commonwealth. Prior to joining Haug
Partners in 2018, he was a litigation associate at Nixon Peabody. Barlow
received his undergraduate and law degrees from Boston University.
Mr. Shotlander’s core practice is antitrust litigation, government
investigations and counseling. Representing pharmaceutical companies on
matters involving critical and emerging antitrust issues, He has also
represented parties in merger and civil non-merger investigations before
the Federal Trade Commission, Department of Justice, state attorney
generals, and foreign competition authorities. Mr. Shotlander has been
awarded SuperLawyers® Washington DC Rising Star.
Mr. Shotlander attended George Mason University School of Law, and
received his B.A. in Economics and Political Science from Dickinson
College.
About Haug Partners LLP
Haug Partners LLP is a national law firm that provides integrated
multidisciplinary legal services for life science and technology
companies. With offices in New York, Washington, D.C., and Boston, and
through working partnerships with firms in Germany, China, and Japan,
Haug Partners has the resources, technical expertise, legal acumen, and
business judgment to consistently deliver optimal outcomes for clients.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005419/en/