Haug Partners LLP : Elevates Three New Partners

Haug Partners LLP is proud to announce that Erika Selli from the New York City office, Joshua Barlow from the Boston office, and David Shotlander from the Washington, D.C. office have all been elevated to Partners.

Ms. Selli focuses her practice on patent litigation for technologies, pharmaceuticals, computer software, business methods, and commercial products. She has represented clients in all stages of trial and appellate proceedings before federal district courts, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, and the U.S. International Trade Commission.

In law school, Ms. Selli was a member of the St. John’s Law Review and gained practical insight regarding the judicial process while interning for Magistrate Judge A. Kathleen Tomlinson of the Eastern District of New York. Before law school, Ms. Selli received her B.S. magna cum laude from Union College, where she conducted research related to the embryonic development of the PPT1 gene in drosophila.

Mr. Barlow is a trial lawyer who represents life science and other innovator companies in a broad range of controversies. In keeping with the firm’s interdisciplinary approach, Mr. Barlow handles commercial, antitrust, product liability, class action, and intellectual property disputes. He also helps companies de-risk their development and commercialization strategies by advising them on licensing, collaboration, and other key business agreements, and advising them on employee and asset-protection matters. He has litigated in federal and state courts and arbitration forums. Mr. Barlow’s pro bono service includes the representation of disabled U.S. veterans and asylum seekers.

Mr. Barlow is a former MassConnect mentor, and served as a Special Assistant District Attorney for the Commonwealth. Prior to joining Haug Partners in 2018, he was a litigation associate at Nixon Peabody. Barlow received his undergraduate and law degrees from Boston University.

Mr. Shotlander’s core practice is antitrust litigation, government investigations and counseling. Representing pharmaceutical companies on matters involving critical and emerging antitrust issues, He has also represented parties in merger and civil non-merger investigations before the Federal Trade Commission, Department of Justice, state attorney generals, and foreign competition authorities. Mr. Shotlander has been awarded SuperLawyers® Washington DC Rising Star.

Mr. Shotlander attended George Mason University School of Law, and received his B.A. in Economics and Political Science from Dickinson College.

About Haug Partners LLP

Haug Partners LLP is a national law firm that provides integrated multidisciplinary legal services for life science and technology companies. With offices in New York, Washington, D.C., and Boston, and through working partnerships with firms in Germany, China, and Japan, Haug Partners has the resources, technical expertise, legal acumen, and business judgment to consistently deliver optimal outcomes for clients.

