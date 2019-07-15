Log in
Haug Partners Welcomes Dr. Howard Ng

07/15/2019 | 11:21am EDT

Haug Partners LLP welcomes our newest scientific adviser Dr. Howard Ng to the firm. Howard will be residing in our New York office.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190715005576/en/

Dr. Howard Ng (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr. Howard Ng (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr. Ng has 20 years of industry experience in drug development and discovery of new treatments in areas of high unmet medical need, including cancer, auto-immune disorders (multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis), cardiovascular diseases (stroke), and chronic pain. He has been awarded 66 U.S. patents for his work in these areas.

He is a registered patent agent who has expertise in chemistry, medicinal chemistry, biological chemistry, process chemistry, and drug discovery. During his graduate studies at Harvard University, he achieved the first asymmetric total synthesis of rutamycin B, a complex macrocyclic antibiotic. He also developed several chiral coupling reactions. His doctoral dissertation was entitled “I. The Total Synthesis of Rutamycin B. II. Diastereoselective Anti-Aldol Reactions of Chiral Ethyl Ketones."

Managing Partner Ed Haug said this about Dr. Ng joining the firm: "We are thrilled to add Howard to the firm. He will complement our deep and growing Life Sciences practice areas. Howard has extensive industry experience in medicinal chemistry as well as in the legal arena."

About Haug Partners LLP

Haug Partners LLP is a national law firm that provides integrated multidisciplinary legal services for life science and technology companies. With offices in New York, Washington, D.C., and Boston, and through working partnerships with firms around the world, Haug Partners has the resources, technical expertise, legal acumen, and business judgment to consistently deliver optimal outcomes for clients.


© Business Wire 2019
