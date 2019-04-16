Haulotte Group: 2019 First Quarter Sales of 163.2 Million an Increase of +17% Compared to 2018*

Regulatoy News:

Haulotte Group (Paris:PIG):

2019 Quarter 1 Activity

(*) The amounts and changes presented in the title and below are at constant exchange rates, excluding the application of IAS29 (Argentine hyperinflation) and restated for the rental business in Italy, sold on June 21, 2018.

At the end of March 2019, Haulotte Group achieved its best quarters’ activity for 10 years, with consolidated sales of €163.2 million compared with €137.5 million for the same period the previous year, an increase of +17%.

In Europe, with slight regional market growth, Haulotte Group continued to increase sales, +20%, driven by improvements in the majority of countries, except Great Britain.

In North America, revenue growth was also +20%, driven by a sharp rebound in scaffolding activity, and with the aerial work platforms business growing at +4%, in a market that was slightly down at the beginning of the year.

Latin America continued its momentum from previous quarters, enabling it to post a +21% increase in sales, driven mainly by Brazil.

However, the Asia-Pacific region experienced a more contrasting situation, down by 3%, affected by a slowdown in the Middle East and more particularly in Turkey, offset by the increase in activity observed in Australia.

Overall, equipment sales activity was up 19% compared with the first quarter of 2018. Services activity grew by +4% and the rental business by +10%.

2019 Outlook

This good start to the year allows Haulotte Group to confirm its sales growth forecast of around 10% for 2019 financial year.

Upcoming events:

General meeting: May 28, 2019

2019 HY results: September 11, 2019

