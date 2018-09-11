Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Haulotte : Half-Year Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 06:18pm CEST

2018 First Half: Sales increased by 13% at constant exchange rates

Consolidated net income of € 19.1 million, up sharply compared to the first half of 2017, driven by the sale of the Italian rental business and a more favourable exchange rate environment.

Regulatory News:

Haulotte (Paris:PIG):

First half revenue

Revenue by business line in € millions   H1 2018   H1 2017   Change
Equipment sales   252.3   225.5   12%
Rental sales 12.9 14.9 -13%
Services 24.7 24.2 2%
Total       289.9   264.6   10%

The change percentages presented below are at constant exchange rates. The financial results of our Italian rental business, sold on June 21, 2018, are included in the figures below.

In a still very dynamic global market, Haulotte Group posted sales up +13% to € 289.9 million in the first half of 2018, compared to € 264.6 million in the same period last year.

The Europe area continued the trend of the previous semesters and posted a +14% increase in sales, driven by strong demand from major rental companies in most European markets. The level of sales in Asia-Pacific grew +12% over the period, thanks to the dynamism of sales in China. In Latin America, the recovery observed in 2017 is confirmed in all markets, with the exception of Argentina, allowing the Group to post an increase in sales of +17%. In North America, sales continued to grow (+ 10%), driven by aerial work platforms business (+ 23%).

Equipment sales increased by +15% over the half year. Services activity grew by +6%, while rental activity decreased by -8%.

First half results

Income statement highlight (including Italian rental business)

In € millions (IFRS)   S1 2018   S1 2017   Var.
Revenue   289.9   264.6   10%
Current operating income
excl. exchange grain & loss 20.3 22.8 -11%
Operating Income 26.7 17.4 53%
Consolidated Net Result   19.1   6.4   198%

Current operating income (excluding exchange gains and losses) was down -11%, mainly impacted by a less favorable customer and geographical mix than the previous period, higher component prices and growth in fixed costs related to implementation of the Group's new strategic plan.

The Group's operating income posted strong growth at € 26.7 million (+ 53%) compared to 2017, driven by the sale of the rental business in Italy and a lower level of risk provisions.

Consolidated net profit rose sharply to € 19.1 million (6.6% of sales), due to growth in operating income and a more favorable foreign exchange environment (particularly for the American dollar).

The Group's net debt (excluding guarantees given) increased by € 5.4 million in the first half, mainly due to the increase in working capital requirements related to business growth.

Outlook and recent events

Haulotte Group confirms its outlook for 2018 and expects to be able to post revenue growth above 10%. The Group plans to maintain its current operating income.

Upcoming event :

Quarter 3 sales : October 16, 2018


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:37pCOMMUNITY-MINDED COMPANIES : The Impact of Listening
PU
12:37pHENRY BOOT : Purchase of Shares by Employee Benefit Trust
PU
12:37pCHINA RAILWAY : Ethiopia’s loan repayments extended for 30 years by China
AQ
12:36pTALLGRASS ENERGY, LP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
12:35pDEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:34pLIVEPERSON : LiveEngage Platform Enables T-Mobile Customers to Connect with their Team of Experts through Messaging
PR
12:33pGRANITE CONSTRUCTION : Yakama Nation sues Yakima County, Granite Northwest over proposed mining expansion
AQ
12:33pUSDA CROP PROGRESS : Soybean Condition Index-Sep 11
DJ
12:32pTHE NEW BUSINESS IMPERATIVE : a unified cloud security strategy
PU
12:32pTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson and industry partners advance 5G commercial readiness in North America
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : CFO steps down as backlash grows after $900 million money launder fine
2XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Xenon Enters into Agreement to Buy Out Milestones and Royalties Related to its XEN..
3ARYZTA : McDonald's buns maker Aryzta strikes deal with banks ahead of capital hike
4MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Cadbury owner Mondelez builds Brexit chocolate stash
5VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : EU carmakers' lobby calls proposed 45 percent CO2 cut target 'unrealistic'

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.