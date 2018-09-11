Haulotte : Half-Year Results

Regulatory News:
Haulotte (Paris:PIG):
First half revenue
|
Revenue by business line in € millions
|
|
H1 2018
|
|
H1 2017
|
|
Change
|
Equipment sales
|
|
|
252.3
|
|
225.5
|
|
12%
|
Rental sales
|
|
|
|
12.9
|
|
14.9
|
|
-13%
|
Services
|
|
|
|
24.7
|
|
24.2
|
|
2%
|
Total
|
|
|
|
289.9
|
|
264.6
|
|
10%
The change percentages presented below are at constant exchange
rates. The financial results of our Italian rental business, sold on
June 21, 2018, are included in the figures below.
In a still very dynamic global market, Haulotte Group posted sales up
+13% to € 289.9 million in the first half of 2018, compared to € 264.6
million in the same period last year.
The Europe area continued the trend of the previous semesters and posted
a +14% increase in sales, driven by strong demand from major rental
companies in most European markets. The level of sales in Asia-Pacific
grew +12% over the period, thanks to the dynamism of sales in China. In
Latin America, the recovery observed in 2017 is confirmed in all
markets, with the exception of Argentina, allowing the Group to post an
increase in sales of +17%. In North America, sales continued to grow (+
10%), driven by aerial work platforms business (+ 23%).
Equipment sales increased by +15% over the half year. Services activity
grew by +6%, while rental activity decreased by -8%.
First half results
Income statement highlight (including Italian rental business)
|
In € millions (IFRS)
|
|
S1 2018
|
|
S1 2017
|
|
Var.
|
Revenue
|
|
|
289.9
|
|
264.6
|
|
10%
|
Current operating income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
excl. exchange grain & loss
|
|
20.3
|
|
22.8
|
|
-11%
|
Operating Income
|
|
26.7
|
|
17.4
|
|
53%
|
Consolidated Net Result
|
|
19.1
|
|
6.4
|
|
198%
Current operating income (excluding exchange gains and losses) was down
-11%, mainly impacted by a less favorable customer and geographical mix
than the previous period, higher component prices and growth in fixed
costs related to implementation of the Group's new strategic plan.
The Group's operating income posted strong growth at € 26.7 million (+
53%) compared to 2017, driven by the sale of the rental business in
Italy and a lower level of risk provisions.
Consolidated net profit rose sharply to € 19.1 million (6.6% of sales),
due to growth in operating income and a more favorable foreign exchange
environment (particularly for the American dollar).
The Group's net debt (excluding guarantees given) increased by € 5.4
million in the first half, mainly due to the increase in working capital
requirements related to business growth.
Outlook and recent events
Haulotte Group confirms its outlook for 2018 and expects to be able to
post revenue growth above 10%. The Group plans to maintain its current
operating income.
Upcoming event :
Quarter 3 sales : October 16, 2018
