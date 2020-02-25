Hausera : Launches as a New Kind of Online Kitchen & Bath Specialty Retailer That Offers a Tailored and Curated Shopping Experience

Designed to empower both homeowners and design professionals, Hausera aims to reduce the frustrations related to home renovation and remodeling

Hausera, a new kind of online kitchen & bath specialty retailer designed to empower homeowners and design professionals with a curated shopping experience, today announced its national launch. Specifically created for the home renovation and remodeling market, Hausera’s mission is to help homeowners and design pros bring their design visions to life by creating a more intimate online shopping experience. With deep kitchen & bath product expertise, Hausera is focused on bringing pride and joy to the remodeling experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200225005240/en/

Hausera is founded on the twin concepts of pride and joy – the pride one feels by acting on inspiration and executing a remodeling vision, and the joy of achieving that vision on budget and taking pleasure in the result for years. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Designing a home is full of important decisions – with none more intimate than kitchens and baths,” said Wesley Ward, vice president of marketing and merchandising at Hausera. “We’ve created Hausera with a simple mission to bring back pride and joy to the kitchen & bath renovation experience.”

“Our goal is to help homeowners and design pros feel the pride of acting on their inspirations and bringing their visions to life,” said Ward. “Ultimately, we want them to experience the joy of finding the perfect products and completing a project on budget so they can take pleasure in the result for years to come.”

Modern online shopping presents a perfect storm of choice anxiety. Recent research shows that too many choices exhaust consumers, make them unhappy and frustrated, and can make them postpone a decision indefinitely. As consumers struggle to sort through the massive volume of choices available to them, Hausera aims to reduce these very frustrations by helping homeowners and design pros find the perfect products for create an ideal space in their kitchens, bathrooms and laundry rooms.

Hausera offers a broad selection of kitchen & bath products with options for every style and budget, and features top brands such as Kohler, Kallista, Delta, Moen, Brizo, Hansgrohe, Grohe, Newport Brass and Rohl. Hausera’s expert staff members are trained to provide customers with the support they need to find the perfect products within their budgets. Its Room Inspiration feature presents kitchen and bath projects curated by design professionals with shoppable product lists to help achieve specific looks. Rooms can be searched by type and style, and room designs can be shared on social media, by email or printed to hard copy.

“Ultimately, Hausera is giving customers a better shopping and buying experience,” said Ward. “Whether you’re a DIYer, a contractor, a designer or a homeowner working with a contractor or designer, we know that if every touch point is smoother, the entire process is more satisfying. That’s why we’re working to make the experience even better while making it easier to buy the highest quality products that are tailored to a budget and style. All so our customers can have peace of mind and turn their dreams into realities.”

“We will be constantly working to perfect our vision of creating the ultimate online kitchen & bath showroom experience,” said Ward. “Over the next six-twelve months, as we learn more about the needs and wants of our customers, we will continue to evolve our site and improve our services.”

In 2020, Hausera will be rolling out a number of features for design professionals, including dedicated account managers, professional and volume discounts, a referral program and an ambassador program to help expand client bases and grow portfolios.

Based in Pleasant Prairie, Wis., Hausera was created by eImprovement LLC, a direct-to-consumer kitchen & bath product online retailer since 2003. Hausera leverages the expertise, market knowledge and partnerships developed during eImprovement’s 16 years of operation.

Along with its national launch, Hausera has launched its blog that features a wide range of topics to help homeowners and design pros make decisions about renovation and remodeling projects. The Hausera blog features insights about the latest kitchen & bath industry news and products released, practical how-to guides to help with home remodeling and renovation projects, and discussions about the latest trends in kitchen & bath styles, colors and design ideas. To learn more, visit https://hausera.com/inspiration/the-hausera-blog.

About Hausera

Hausera offers a new kind of online kitchen & bath shopping experience designed to empower homeowners and design pros with a curated shopping experience. Created specifically for the home remodeling market, Hausera is founded on the twin concepts of pride and joy – the pride one feels by acting on inspiration and executing a remodeling vision, and the joy of achieving that vision on budget and taking pleasure in the result for years. With deep kitchen & bath product expertise, Hausera provides a tailored and curated shopping experience that helps homeowners and design pros find the perfect products for bringing their design inspirations to life. For more information, visit https://www.hausera.com/. Follow on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200225005240/en/