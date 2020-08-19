Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Havas Group Announces North America Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Committee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/19/2020 | 10:31am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its commitment to building a more diverse business and stronger culture, Havas Group today announced its inaugural North America Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Committee. Alongside Global Chief Talent Officer Patti Clarke, the nine-member committee comprised of senior leaders from the Media, Creative, and Health networks representing the Black, Asian, Hispanic, and LGBTQ+ communities, will oversee NA DE&I strategy and initiatives that will drive impact and change in a cohesive approach across the region, as well as, ensure that the seven commitments in Havas’ NA Commit to Change plan are met.

The inaugural committee members are:

  • Julianna Akuamoah, Chief Talent Officer, Arnold & Havas Media Boston
  • Elena Grasmann, Managing Director, Havas New York
  • Lina Kim, VP Planning and Innovation, Havas Canada
  • Cris Morton, Group President, Havas Health & You (Havas Health +, Hematology/Oncology Village, Havas San Francisco, Havas Health Toronto, Havas Mango)
  • Sargi Mann, EVP and Head of Digital Strategy & Investments, Havas Media New York
  • Jorge Plasencia, CEO, Republica Havas
  • Liz Roche, Managing Director/Head of Strategy, Havas Helia Chicago
  • Scott Tucker, EVP, Director of Client Services, H4B Chelsea (New York)
  • Blake Winfree, Group Creative Director, Havas Chicago

“As a leader in the industry, Havas is in a unique position to impact the industry and influence society while also creating a diverse, equitable, and inclusive work environment for our employees,” said Global Chief Talent Officer Patti Clarke. “We felt it was incredibly important to have this group of senior leaders come together to share their unique perspectives and insights while also ensuring that our ambitious North American DEI strategies, programs, and actions become a reality.”

An immediate area of focus will be stewarding Havas’s seven-point NA Commit to Change plan. The thorough plan shared publicly last month details how U.S. agencies will build a more diverse, inclusive, and just Havas—to provide a more meaningful work experience for all employees, with a large focus on BIPOC employees. It encompasses initiatives, actions, and programs that will be enacted across Havas US, with some having potential to scale globally.

With their collective experience, the committee members will continue to influence leadership across all three networks, ensuring that DE&I is integrated throughout the business, in addition to guiding the NA track of Havas’ global DE&I program, Havas All In.

Launched in 2018, All In focuses on a wide range of DE&I initiatives including ethnic and cultural representation, gender equality, LGBTQ+ inclusion, disability, wellness, age, and other topics. All In is an innovative approach to DE&I in that it’s not the typical top-down approach, but rather is focused on engaging all levels of the organization. Havas takes a “local” approach to setting DE&I strategy as areas of focus vary greatly by country, culture, and agency. In the last year, All In launched 100 actions in 39 agencies and villages. This year, there are over 150 actions across 42 agencies and villages.

In addition to the committee, Havas has rolled-out the first phase of its mandatory education courses for US employees.

For more information please contact:

Sulaiman Beg
Global Communications, Havas Group
Sulaiman.Beg@havas.com

About Havas Group
Havas is one of the world’s largest global communications groups. Founded in 1835 in Paris, the Group employs 20,000 people in more than 100 countries and operates through its three business units covering all communication activities. Havas Group’s mission is to make a meaningful difference to brands, businesses and people. To better anticipate client needs, Havas has adopted a fully integrated model through its 60+ Havas Villages around the world. In these Villages, creative, media and healthcare & wellness teams work together, ensuring agility and a seamless experience for clients. We are committed to building a diverse culture where everybody feels they belong, can be themselves, thrive and grow. Havas Group integrated Vivendi in December 2017. Further information about Havas Group is available on the company’s website: havasgroup.com
#MeaningfulDifference

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:40aIs the Workforce ‘Recession Ready'?
BU
10:40aSOFTWARE AG GOVERNMENT SOLUTIONS : Achieves FedRAMP Authorization
BU
10:39aPROGRESSIVE CORP/OH/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:38aOWC PHARMACEUTICAL RESEARCH CORP. : Letter to Shareholders for Upcoming Proxy Voting
PR
10:37aSURVIVAL ANALYSIS OF BANKNOTE CIRCULATION : Fitness, Network Structure and Machine Learning
PU
10:37aPOLYTEC ASSET : Distribution in specie of the shares of the company by controlling shareholder
PU
10:37aMUNCY BANK FINANCIAL : Dividend Third Quarter 2020
PU
10:36aAM BEST : Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Southern Pioneer Property and Casualty Insurance Company
BU
10:35aKONATEL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:35aARYZTA : entirely rejects any claim of misleading statements in its EGM invitation
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Changing TikTok Japan ownership could address security concerns, ruling p..
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : German institute says coronavirus vaccinations could start in early 2021
3GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : Filgotinib, a Collaboration With Galapagos, Gets Complete Response L..
4PT INDO TAMBANGRAYA MEGAH TBK : PT INDO TAMBANGRAYA MEGAH TBK : Despite COVID-19 Pandemic, ITM Records Positiv..
5GALAPAGOS NV : Galapagos announces that Gilead received a complete response letter for filgotinib for the trea..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group