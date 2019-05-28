Havas : Raphaël de Andréis named Chairman of Havas Group's Southern Europe Creative agencies

The Havas Group today announced the appointment of Raphaël de Andréis as Chairman of the creative agencies for Italy, Spain and Portugal, in addition to his current role as President of Havas Village France. Raphaël also joins the Havas Group's Executive Committee.

In his new role Raphaël will work with Chris Hirst, Global CEO Havas Creative Network, to further develop business in Italy, Spain and Portugal, a zone which has a total of 800 employees and €65M revenue.

This appointment is effective immediately.

Biography:

After 16 years at BETC, including 5 as CEO, Raphaël de Andréis then joined Canal+ as Deputy Managing Director in charge of Premium Channels. In 2013, he returned to Havas as CEO of Havas Media Group France and President of Havas Productions. In 2017 he was appointed President of Havas Village France. Raphaël is also President of UDECAM (Union of Consulting Firms and Media buying in France).

During his career, he has advised companies in various sectors such as automotive, telecoms, financial services, distribution, luxury… Raphaël is also a member of the Board of Directors of the International Emmy Awards, Director and member of the Board of UDECAM, former Vice-President of the AACC, and Senior Lecturer at HEC.

About Havas Group

Havas is one of the world's largest global communications groups. Founded in 1835 in Paris, the Group employs 20,000 people in more than 100 countries and operates through its three business units covering all communication activities. Havas Group integrated Vivendi in December 2017. Havas Group's mission is to make a meaningful difference to brands, to businesses and to people. To better anticipate client needs, Havas has adopted a fully integrated model through its 60 Havas Villages around the world. In these Villages, creative, media and healthcare & wellness teams work together, ensuring agility and a seamless experience for clients. Further information about Havas Group is available on the company's website: havasgroup.com

