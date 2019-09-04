Havas : acquires Buzzman, the most awarded French independent agency

Havas Group today announced the acquisition of a 51% stake in Buzzman, the most awarded French independent advertising agency, a move that will further reinforce Havas' creative leadership in France and bring on board a highly talented, groundbreaking team.

Buzzman was founded in 2006 by George Mohammed-Chérif, keen to put the power of digital culture to work for brands. With the founding of Buzzman, he created a whole new model of a 100% independent advertising agency combining supreme creativity with an advanced understanding of consumer engagement. Buzzman has since become one of the most awarded agencies in the market and is acclaimed as one of the boldest and most creative in Europe.

Working alongside associates Thomas Granger (since 2009); Julien Levilain (since 2011), Olivier Amsallem (since 2007), Tristan Daltroff and Louis Audard (since 2010), and Clément Scherrer (since 2015), George Mohammed-Chérif has instilled in his teams a powerful culture and working methods rooted in exacting standards, autonomy and solidarity. Paris-based Buzzman reports a gross margin of 12.3M€. Its 140 talents leverage creativity and entertainment to profoundly influence consumer perceptions, behaviors and practices. Pushing the boundaries of traditional advertising and creating innovative concepts, Buzzman gives brands a way to engage with their audiences through powerful storytelling.

Buzzman works with leading brands such as Burger King, PMU, Boursorama Banque, Ikea, Ouibus (SNCF), Fleury Michon, Hippopotamus, Mondelez (Oreo, Milka), EasyJet, L'Oréal (Diesel, Puma Fragrances, Garnier), Huawei, NRJ Mobile, PayPal, BMW and more.

In keeping with the entrepreneurial and decentralized spirit embraced by Havas, Buzzman will now become part of the Group's creative division, whilst retaining its independence in its 10tharrondissement offices. The agency can count on Havas Group to invest in the best talents and creative tools. The entire management team, headed by Georges Mohammed-Chérif, will continue to run the agency.

Yannick Bolloré, Chairman and CEO Havas Group said: 'I am delighted and proud that Buzzman is joining Havas. Welcome aboard! Georges was one of the earliest advertising pioneers to seize on the amazing opportunities that digital has to offer. He made all the right decisions and took a bold step at just the right moment, launching a startup that has since become a creative force to be reckoned with, in France and beyond. This deal ties in perfectly with our determination to position Havas at the convergence of communications and entertainment since becoming part of Vivendi.'

Georges Mohammed-Chérif, President and Creative Director of Buzzman added the following: 'In recent years, Buzzman has been the target of repeated approaches from leading communications and consulting groups. The reason why we have now chosen to go with Havas is Yannick Bolloré's readiness to listen and his grasp of what it is that underpins our extraordinary creativity: our independence. The one non-negotiable condition for joining the Havas Group was maintaining our autonomy. We will now be able to take advantage of the synergies offered by the network and expand the field of opportunities, whilst holding fast to Buzzman's recipe for success from the outset: exacting standards, outspokenness and boldness.'

About Havas Group

Havas is one of the world's largest global communications groups. Founded in 1835 in Paris, the Group employs 20,000 people in more than 100 countries and operates through its three business units covering all communication activities. Havas Group integrated Vivendi in December 2017. Havas Group's mission is to make a meaningful difference to brands, to businesses and to people. To better anticipate client needs, Havas has adopted a fully integrated model through its 60 Havas Villages around the world. In these Villages, creative, media and healthcare & wellness teams work together, ensuring agility and a seamless experience for clients. Further information about Havas Group is available on the company's website: havasgroup.com

About Buzzman

Buzzman, voted 'Best International Small Agency of the Year award in 2011' by Ad Age and 'Agency of the year' at the Cristal Festival in 2013 and 2016, 'Agency of the year' at the Effie Awards France 2016, 'Most Creative Agency' in 2016 and elected by advertisers 'New Model of Creative Agency' in 2017 at the Agencies of the year Award and 'Most French Creative Agency' in 2019 by BVA Limelight consulting, is an independent advertising agency creating innovative concepts that go beyond traditional advertising.

In 2016, Buzzman created Productman, its business invention studio dedicated to helping brands create new products and services. Productman currently works with major players in retail - U System, Botanic - and FMCG - Ontex - to create innovative products and services.

Winning for several consecutive years at international well-known festivals (Cannes Lions, Eurobest, EFFIE, Clio Awards…) as well as nationals, Buzzman is recognized as one of the most creative agencies in Europe.