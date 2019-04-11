Log in
Havas : widens Céline Merle-Béral's scope and names her Chief HR Officer, Havas Creative Global Network

04/11/2019 | 12:08pm EDT

The Havas Group today announced the appointment of Céline Merle-Béral as Chief HR Officer for the Havas Creative Network, in addition to her responsibilities as Chief HR Officer for the Havas Media Group. Effective immediately, this appointment reinforces the logic of integration between the Havas Group's activities.

In her new role, Céline Merle-Béral will align Havas Group's HR approaches and policies across the Creative and Media divisions. She will also coordinate HR initiatives such as mobility, knowledge management, compensation and HR transformation in all the countries in which the divisions are present.

After spending 14 years within the Bolloré Group, Céline Merle-Béral joined Havas in 2011 as part of the HQ Central HR team and became HR Director of Havas Media France in 2014. She was named Global Chief HR Officer for Havas Media Group in 2015 (full biography and photo available here).

Céline Merle-Béral will report to Chris Hirst, Global CEO of Havas Creative Network, and Peter Mears, Global CEO of Havas Media Group, and will continue to work closely with Patti Clarke, Chief Talent Officer for the Havas Group.

About Havas Group
Havas is one of the world's largest global communications groups. Founded in 1835 in Paris, the Group employs 20,000 people in more than 100 countries. Havas Group is committed to being the world's best company at creating meaningful connections between people and brands through creativity, media and innovation. Based on a client-centric model across media and creative, Havas Group is the most integrated company in its sector. We operate with three business units (creative, media and healthcare & wellness) within our 58 Havas Villages all over the world where teams share the same premises, ensuring agility and a seamless experience for clients.
#meaningfuldifference

Further information about Havas Group is available on the company's website: havasgroup.com

Disclaimer

Havas SA published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 16:07:01 UTC
About