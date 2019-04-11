Havas : widens Céline Merle-Béral's scope and names her Chief HR Officer, Havas Creative Global Network

The Havas Group today announced the appointment of Céline Merle-Béral as Chief HR Officer for the Havas Creative Network, in addition to her responsibilities as Chief HR Officer for the Havas Media Group. Effective immediately, this appointment reinforces the logic of integration between the Havas Group's activities.

In her new role, Céline Merle-Béral will align Havas Group's HR approaches and policies across the Creative and Media divisions. She will also coordinate HR initiatives such as mobility, knowledge management, compensation and HR transformation in all the countries in which the divisions are present.

After spending 14 years within the Bolloré Group, Céline Merle-Béral joined Havas in 2011 as part of the HQ Central HR team and became HR Director of Havas Media France in 2014. She was named Global Chief HR Officer for Havas Media Group in 2015 (full biography and photo available here).

Céline Merle-Béral will report to Chris Hirst, Global CEO of Havas Creative Network, and Peter Mears, Global CEO of Havas Media Group, and will continue to work closely with Patti Clarke, Chief Talent Officer for the Havas Group.

